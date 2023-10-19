Fall Sports Recap: Hitting the Wall

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team tied both of its matches last week against Purdue (0-0) and Northwestern (2-2). Katherine Asman recorded her sixth shutout of the season against Purdue. Olivia Borgen scored both goals against Northwestern on the only two shots on goal the Nittany Lions managed against the Wildcats. Asman matched her career-high 11 saves against to earn the tie for Penn State.

Upcoming Games: Thursday vs. Indiana (7pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Wisconsin (1pm on B1G+)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team split its two weekend matches, sweeping Iowa before getting swept by Nebraska. Penn State lost in conference play for the first time this season. Alexa Markley led the way against Iowa with 17 kills and a block, and Jess Mruzik added 9 kills, 2 aces, and 2 blocks. The offense struggled mightily against Nebraska, although the defense did everything it could to stay in the game, with Allie Holland recording 7 blocks.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Iowa (7pm), Sunday vs. Purdue (1pm on FS1)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team earned a huge 2-1 win over Northwestern on Friday but fell to Rutgers on the road on Tuesday. Femi Awodesu and Peter Mangione led a second-half charge against the Wildcats, scoring a goal each. Mangione also scored the only goal for the Nittany Lions against Rutgers. Penn State remains at third in the Big Ten standings entering the final week of the regular season.

Upcoming Games: Sunday vs. Michigan (4pm), Wednesday vs. Detroit Mercy (6pm)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team crushed Michigan State 4-0 before losing a tough 2-1 contest with Michigan. Sophia Gladieux scored three goals across the two games to lead the way for the Nittany Lions. Goalie Brie Barraco had a solid weekend, making 14 saves on 16 shots on goal. Penn State will need to make a push in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The team currently ranks No. 23 in RPI, which projects to have them on the outside looking in.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Northwestern (5pm on B1G+), Sunday vs. Iowa (Noon on B1G+)

Women’s Hockey

The frustration continued for women’s hockey after getting swept by Cornell last weekend. Katelyn Roberts scored two goals across the two games, and Lyndie Lobdell added another, but it was not enough for the Nittany Lions, whose defense and goaltending struggled to slow down Cornell’s powerful attack. Penn State has won only one of its first eight games of the season, although there is still time to turn the ship around. The Nittany Lions are off this weekend before conference play begins next week.

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 4

Women’s Volleyball: No. 11

Field Hockey: No. 16