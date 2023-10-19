 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Game of the Year, Part 1

Penn State and Ohio State meet in a clash of unbeaten top 10 teams on Saturday.

By misdreavus79
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) breaks up a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re here! We’re finally here! game one of the three-game season in the Big Ten kicks off on Saturday, as No. 7 Penn State makes its trip to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State. This is the first time both teams are in the top 10 since the 2019 contest that went down to the wire. Can the Nittany Lions win their first game since 2016?

Games

All games on Saturday

12:00 PM

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

OSU -4.5 | O/U: 45.5 | FOX

Generally speaking, most pundits, and most reasonable people, agree that Penn State is good, but we don’t know how good. Now they get to prove whether they’ve made the jump to “elite” on Saturday, as they travel to Columbus to takeo on an Ohio State team that has its own concerns going into the game.

The Buckeyes, up until last week, had not been as explosive as they are accustomed to. They also have a couple of players who are integral to what they like to do, who may sit out (or not be at 100 percent) of this game. Penn State has not beaten Ohio State in Columbus since 2011, and has only beaten the Buckeyes twice in that time span.

Should you watch? Uh...
Prediction: Penn State 56, Ohio State 17

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

RUTG -5.0 | O/U: 40 | B1G Network

Look at that! Rutgers is playing for a bowl game in this one! In October! The Scarlet Knights just came off one of the biggest comebacks of the weekend, second to the 29-point comeback win by Stanford against Colorado.

Indiana, on the other hand, played well for a quarter, then fell to Michigan the same way everyone else has so far. Is there more in the tank for the Hoosiers?

Should you watch? You’re busy
Prediction: Rutgers 27, Indiana 20

3:30 PM

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

IOWA -3.5 | O/U: 30.5 | NBC

First to three wins.

Should you watch? God no
Prediction: Iowa 10 (two safeties, two field goals), Minnesota 6

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

WIS -2.5 | O/U: 40.5 | B1G Network

An Illinois team that found something against Maryland against a Wisconsin team that couldn’t find anything against Iowa. To make matters worse, Tanner Mordecai is out indefinitely with a broken hand. The “former Wisconsin coach” may be brought up here and there, but at this point, I don’t think it plays much of a part. The biggest thing to see here is whether Braelon Allen can carry the Badgers on his back and keep the Wisconsin season from derailing.

Should you watch? Could be a good game
Prediction: Illinois 21, Wisconsin 17

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

NEB -11.5 | O/U: 41 | B1G Network

The Battle for NU kicks off on Saturday! It would be ideal for Penn State’s interests if Northwestern could pull this one out, but that’s a tough sell on the road against a Nebraska team that seems to be figuring some things out.

Should you watch? If it’s close, sure
Prediction: Nebraska 23, Northwestern 13

7:30 PM

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

MICH -24.0 | O/U: 46 | NBC

No wonder why Michigan’s boring ass offense has looked unstoppable with half a running game. Too bad Michigan State isn’t the team to take advantage of it.

Should you watch? First quarter should be good
Prediction: Michigan 31, Michigan State 20

Picks

Big Ten Picks

Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Bennett Illinois Illinois 13 20
Chris Wisconsin Wisconsin 24 14
Colin Wisconsin Wisconsin 28 20
Jared Wisconsin Wisconsin 31 20
Lando Illinois Illinois 21 24
Marty Illinois Illinois 14 17
Tim Illinois Illinois 13 20
Will Illinois Illinois 20 23
Bennett Indiana Rutgers 17 13
Chris Rutgers Rutgers 24 14
Colin Rutgers Rutgers 27 14
Jared Rutgers Rutgers 27 20
Lando Rutgers Rutgers 27 17
Marty Rutgers Rutgers 26 17
Tim Rutgers Rutgers 27 17
Will Rutgers Rutgers 69 0
Bennett Minnesota Minnesota 13 9
Chris Minnesota Iowa 17 21
Colin Iowa Iowa 10 20
Jared Iowa Iowa 10 20
Lando Iowa Iowa 10 20
Marty Iowa Iowa 9 14
Tim Iowa Iowa 10 19
Will Iowa Iowa 8 14
Bennett Michigan Michigan 38 10
Chris Michigan Michigan 42 10
Colin Michigan Michigan 42 7
Jared Michigan Michigan 41 7
Lando Michigan Michigan 38 10
Marty Michigan Michigan 38 13
Tim Michigan Michigan 45 7
Will Michigan Michigan 38 3
Bennett Nebraska Nebraska 13 27
Chris Northwestern Nebraska 17 27
Colin Nebraska Nebraska 14 30
Jared Northwestern Northwestern 30 24
Lando Nebraska Nebraska 14 28
Marty Northwestern Nebraska 17 27
Tim Northwestern Nebraska 13 20
Will Northwestern Nebraska 13 14
Bennett Ohio State Ohio State 🤩 🤩
Chris Penn State Ohio State 🤩 🤩
Colin Penn State Penn State 🤩 🤩
Jared Penn State Penn State 🤩 🤩
Lando Penn State Ohio State 🤩 🤩
Marty Penn State Penn State 🤩 🤩
Tim Penn State Penn State 🤩 🤩
Will Penn State Penn State 🤩 🤩
Black Shoe Degenerates Week 7

