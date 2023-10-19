The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: Game of the Year, Part 1

We’re here! We’re finally here! game one of the three-game season in the Big Ten kicks off on Saturday, as No. 7 Penn State makes its trip to Columbus to face No. 3 Ohio State. This is the first time both teams are in the top 10 since the 2019 contest that went down to the wire. Can the Nittany Lions win their first game since 2016?

Games

All games on Saturday

12:00 PM

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

OSU -4.5 | O/U: 45.5 | FOX

Generally speaking, most pundits, and most reasonable people, agree that Penn State is good, but we don’t know how good. Now they get to prove whether they’ve made the jump to “elite” on Saturday, as they travel to Columbus to takeo on an Ohio State team that has its own concerns going into the game.

The Buckeyes, up until last week, had not been as explosive as they are accustomed to. They also have a couple of players who are integral to what they like to do, who may sit out (or not be at 100 percent) of this game. Penn State has not beaten Ohio State in Columbus since 2011, and has only beaten the Buckeyes twice in that time span.

Should you watch? Uh...

Prediction: Penn State 56, Ohio State 17

Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

RUTG -5.0 | O/U: 40 | B1G Network

Look at that! Rutgers is playing for a bowl game in this one! In October! The Scarlet Knights just came off one of the biggest comebacks of the weekend, second to the 29-point comeback win by Stanford against Colorado.

Indiana, on the other hand, played well for a quarter, then fell to Michigan the same way everyone else has so far. Is there more in the tank for the Hoosiers?

Should you watch? You’re busy

Prediction: Rutgers 27, Indiana 20

3:30 PM

Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 24 Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

IOWA -3.5 | O/U: 30.5 | NBC

First to three wins.

Should you watch? God no

Prediction: Iowa 10 (two safeties, two field goals), Minnesota 6

Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

WIS -2.5 | O/U: 40.5 | B1G Network

An Illinois team that found something against Maryland against a Wisconsin team that couldn’t find anything against Iowa. To make matters worse, Tanner Mordecai is out indefinitely with a broken hand. The “former Wisconsin coach” may be brought up here and there, but at this point, I don’t think it plays much of a part. The biggest thing to see here is whether Braelon Allen can carry the Badgers on his back and keep the Wisconsin season from derailing.

Should you watch? Could be a good game

Prediction: Illinois 21, Wisconsin 17

Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

NEB -11.5 | O/U: 41 | B1G Network

The Battle for NU kicks off on Saturday! It would be ideal for Penn State’s interests if Northwestern could pull this one out, but that’s a tough sell on the road against a Nebraska team that seems to be figuring some things out.

Should you watch? If it’s close, sure

Prediction: Nebraska 23, Northwestern 13

7:30 PM

No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten)

MICH -24.0 | O/U: 46 | NBC

No wonder why Michigan’s boring ass offense has looked unstoppable with half a running game. Too bad Michigan State isn’t the team to take advantage of it.

Should you watch? First quarter should be good

Prediction: Michigan 31, Michigan State 20

Picks