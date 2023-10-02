Big Ten Superlatives: Week 5

Best Win of the Week: Michigan

Every game in Big Ten play was decided by at least two scores. So, the nod here goes to the league’s highest ranked team who left Michigan Stadium for the first time this season and came away with a dominant 45-7 win against Nebraska. The saying goes that “good teams win, but great teams cover.” This was the first time all year that UM did cover, but it was also the first time they’ve looked up to their standard from last year.

Worst Loss of the Week: Illinois

Year Three under Bert isn’t going as imagined. On Saturday, the Illini lost 44-19 at Purdue - and to former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. The Illini committed nine penalties, fumbled three times, and were outscored 21-0 in the third quarter in dropping to 0-2 in conference play.

Offensive Player of the Week: Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

September Maryland does what September Maryland does: win. Tagovailoa has been the trigger man for that 5-0 start and he was outstanding against an Indiana defense that other teams have struggled putting up big numbers against this season. He threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Columbus. The case could have been made for Maryland being the win of the weeek as the victory gave them their first 5-0 start since 2001.

The Tagovailoa Brothers are putting on a show! pic.twitter.com/E31vYzzewE — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 30, 2023

Defensive Player of the Week: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

A week after watching Keandre Lambert-Smith catch a bunch of passes in front of him, DeJean put on an All-American caliber performance when his team needed it most. He had six tackles, an interception, and returned a punt 70 yards for a score in Iowa’s 26-16 win against Michigan State.

Offensive Play of the Week: Roman Wilson, Michigan

This catch though…

Defensive Play of the Week: Zane Durant, Penn State

Look out now…

ZANE DURANT



.@darealbabyzane had a direct line to Ben Bryant and comes up with the BIG 3rd & goal sack #WeAre pic.twitter.com/p2QLBJfpWm — White Out Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) September 30, 2023

Most Big Ten thing of the Week: Jim Harbaugh being weird

Just listen to this man’s quotes...





Watch Jim Harbaugh's full description of @kalelmullings' TD run at Nebraska. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xIMY2LBSB6 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 1, 2023

Most Iowa thing of the Week: Shh, I know it’s Iowa State

I had not seen this advertisement. This is what I want from NIL deals. (I know it’s Iowa State, I just thought it was perfectly Iowa).

Greatest NIL Deal Ever: The Iowa Pork Producers Association have signed Iowa State football players Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann and Caleb Bacon.



Purchase Moore Hamann & Bacon! pic.twitter.com/EnuyhI6uga — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2023

Most First World Fan of the Week Thing: 11 a.m. local starts

Look, I know we spent way too much time addressing the 11 a.m. local start for Penn State’s players and the impact it might have on the game. But honestly, as a fan who went to the game on Saturday in Evanston, it made for an awful atmosphere. Something just seems so off about rolling out of bed, eating the hotel breakfast, then kicking off two hours later. The sunshine was great. The second half was amazing. It was nice seeing so many Penn State fans in a road stadium. But even with my “body clock” saying it was noon, those early kicks don’t lend themselves to all the atmosphere that we love about college football.

Thing We Are Looking Forward to the Most: A relaxing Saturday

Temperatures in my neck of the woods are trending toward Fall. Could I have some chaos with my pumpkin-spiced something or rather?