Success with Hyperlinking is Ready for the Big One

DaeQuan Hardy was named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after returning two punts for touchdowns on Saturday. This was the first time in Penn State history a player returned two kicks for touchdowns in the same game.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be on hand for Saturday’s massive showdown against Ohio State. The Penn State-Ohio State game will be featured for the 12th time, the most of any matchup since the show started traveling to campus sites in 1993.

Penn State announced Populous as the architect for its renovation of Beaver Stadium on Monday. Populous renovated Kyle Field and is working on plans for the Buffalo Bills to replace their stadium.

Good teams win, great teams cover. Penn State has covered the spread in 12 of its last 13 games, dating back to the White Out win over Minnesota last season. The Nittany Lions are currently 4-point underdogs against Ohio State.

The Penn State men’s and women’s basketball teams will bring back the Return to Rec games this season. The men will take on Illinois on February 21, 2024, and the women will play Ohio State on February 22, 2024.