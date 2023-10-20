4 Week 8 College Football Games to Watch

(#17)Tennessee at (#11)Alabama

3:30 p.m., CBS

A rematch of probably the best game of the ‘22 regular season. Alabama was struggling on offense early in the season but have shown improvement, especially with a formerly non-existent ground game. Tennessee has taken a slight step back from a year ago when they nearly made the playoffs, but will give the Tide their absolute best as they go for two in a row against ‘Bama.

Prediction: Alabama-23, Tennessee-17

(#16)Duke at (#4)Florida State

7:30 p.m., ABC

Duke has yet to win a game against Florida State, who holds a 21-0 all-time advantage in the conference series. Even worse, only one of those games was decided by a touchdown or less, when the Seminoles won 17-10 in 2017. The Blue Devil have the defense to give Florida State a game, and might just pull off their first victory in the series if quarterback Riley Leonard is able to return from the injury he suffered on the final play of the Notre Dame game, which was Duke’s only loss of the season.

Prediction: Florida State-27, Duke-21

(#14)Utah at (#18)USC

8 p.m., FOX

The series picks back up after two classic match-ups from a year ago. First, Utah stunned USC in double overtime to hand them their first loss. Then the Utes poured salt in the wound by beating them in the PAC-12 Championship Game, knocking the Trojans out of the playoffs. Caleb Williams will need to bounce back after tossing three interceptions in last week’s 48-20 loss to Notre Dame, and Utah’s defense always seems to be able to keep an offense in check.

Prediciton: Utah-30, USC-27

Clemson at Miami

8 p.m., ESPN

The season started with lofty expectations for both teams, but by midseason they are both unranked and fighting to avoid their third loss of the season. This should be a battle between two talented and desperate teams trying to work their way back into the ACC picture.

Prediction: Clemson-23, Miami-20