Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Ohio State

Rise and shine, today is the day for the Nittany Lions to face the Buckeyes! We hope you share the day with us with the open threads starting at noon, and plenty of post-game coverage that will continue for the next few days.

BEAT OHIO STATE!

No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) vs. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

The Betting Line: Penn State +4.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FOX, Noon - Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Weather: A cloudy and cool day with a high in the upper-50s. Showers are expected later in the day, but may come after the conclusuion of the game.