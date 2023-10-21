 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ohio State 20, Penn State 12: What Twitter Had to Say

It happened again.

By Pegs14
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Nittany Lions have done it again. After much anticipation for a massive game against Ohio State, James Franklin and his crew fell short against the Buckeyes.

Manny Diaz’s defense played as well as possible for much of Saturday afternoon’s game, but it proved not enough as the offense sputtered all day.

Here are some tweets to contextualize just how brutal the afternoon was:

On to the Michigan game?

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...