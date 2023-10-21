Ohio State 20, Penn State 12: What Twitter Had to Say

The Nittany Lions have done it again. After much anticipation for a massive game against Ohio State, James Franklin and his crew fell short against the Buckeyes.

Manny Diaz’s defense played as well as possible for much of Saturday afternoon’s game, but it proved not enough as the offense sputtered all day.

Here are some tweets to contextualize just how brutal the afternoon was:

2,555 days since Penn State last beat Ohio State. — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) October 21, 2023

James Franklin when it comes to losing big games… pic.twitter.com/O6wdVk21fz — Zach Donaldson (@zachdonaldson_) October 21, 2023

Penn State finishes a whopping 1-of-16 on third downs.



Any questions? pic.twitter.com/e9KeGXUpVQ — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 21, 2023

Allar and these receivers are not in sync AT ALL — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) October 21, 2023

Ohio State fans mocking Penn State’s big play anthem pic.twitter.com/cPAUtwBAsk — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 21, 2023

JT the game-wrecker. In the fourth quarter. Again. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 21, 2023

The No. 7 Nittany Lions fall to 6-1, will host Indiana next week. pic.twitter.com/lNLWZRL8ca — Lions247 (@Lions247) October 21, 2023

Bringing back this updated gem pic.twitter.com/vrPLkzb0QV — PSU FACTS (@PSU_FACTS) October 21, 2023

Watching Penn State football is like getting hit over the head with a hammer while someone tells you it'll all be alright. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) October 21, 2023

Maserati Marv and Used Car Salesmen Franklin — PSU FACTS (@PSU_FACTS) October 21, 2023

Another year goes by…

pic.twitter.com/iXeShgTeA4 — Gabe Angieri (@gabeangieri) October 21, 2023

James Franklin addressing the media now: “I'm not sure if we didn't just watch two of the best teams in college football” pic.twitter.com/wJmZuryesC — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 21, 2023

James Franklin: "Drew needs some guys to make plays for him on a more consistent basis." — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 21, 2023

“We weren’t able to create separation.” James Franklin says of the passing game. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 21, 2023

Penn State had less than 170 yards before last-minute TD drive, which had only 3rd-down conversion of the game (on PSU's 16th try).



Allar: 24 incompletions on 42 throws



Allen/Singleton: 20 combined touches



WRs not named Lambert-Smith: 2 catches and 19 yards before final drive https://t.co/78RplGKZ31 — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) October 21, 2023

PSU defense getting frustrated, and I don't blame them. Played more than well enough to win a huge game. And going to get blown out. Again. — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) October 21, 2023

On to the Michigan game?

Changing gears after being Debbie Downer. We're beating Michigan btw — Evil James Franklin (@JamesFrankwin) October 21, 2023