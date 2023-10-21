Three Takeaways From Penn State’s 20-12 Loss To Ohio State

We’ve seen this before. A close game through three quarters gets away from the Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter. The defense did everything in their power to keep this one within striking distance, but the offense just didn’t have it today.

1: Explosive plays

Everyone’s favorite term, the sheer lack of explosion for the Lions allowed the Ohio State offense to simply pin their ears and go after Drew Allar, while keeping Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in front of them at all times. The Lions finally got something on offense in their last drive of the game, but by then, it was too little too late.

2: Just not good enough

This is now the third time Allar has gone on the road and simply been sub par. This is by far the worst of the performances. The wide receivers aren’t doing him any favors, but this should probably put to rest the idea that things would have gone any differently with him at the helm last season. Allar will be better, but he’s a young quarterback still learning to be as good as he needs to be.

3: That one flag

That penalty on the scoop and score was all the differnce. A possible 13-3 halftime lead instead turned into a 6-10 deficit. Maybe the Buckeyes win anyway, but, with how the defense was playing, who knows.