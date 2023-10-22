Penn State Silenced By Ohio State 20-12: Post-Game Link Dump

James Franklin didn’t want to answer “picture questions” at his postgame presser Saturday afternoon, but at some point, he’ll need to find an answer for beating the top teams in the conference. ($$$)

You can watch his full presser here.

Drew Allar was the focal point of most of the offensive struggles Saturday, as the sophomore failed to connect with his receivers for much of the afternoon. The entire group also converted just one of 16 third down attempts. The young QB faced the music with the media shortly after the game.

It remains a long road ahead to catch up to Ohio State.

Manny Diaz’s defense played their butts off, but also saw injuries to Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover.

The third down struggles for the offense were historically bad.

Turns out Mike Yurcich and his group weren’t hiding anything in preparation for the Buckeyes — they simply were not ready.