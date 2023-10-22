Penn State Opens as Heavy Favorite Over Indiana Following Loss at Ohio State

Penn State is not expected to have a difficult time bouncing back from its loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions will return home as a 29.5 point favorite against the Indiana Hoosiers in week nine.

The Nittany Lions lost for the first time this season on Saturday gainst the Buckeyes, falling to 6-1. Ohio State was able to get enough offense to stay in control for a 20-12 victory in a battle of two of the nation’s best defenses. Penn State’s offense was not up to the task as they repeatedly were forced off the field as the passing game floundered throughout the afternoon.

Indiana fell to 2-5 on Saturday with a home loss to Rutgers. The game went into halftime with a 17-14 Rutgers lead, but Indiana’s offense was unable to find any production in the second half and ultimately lost 31-14. Indiana’s only wins of the season were against Indiana State and Akron, who nearly pulled an upset of the Hoosiers but a missed field goal on the last play eventually led to a loss in double overtime for the Zips. Indiana is 0-4 in Big Ten play with losses to Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers. The Hoosiers also lost to #21 Louisville in week three.

Penn State and Indiana will face off in Beaver Stadium at noon on Saturday, with the game being broadcast on CBS.