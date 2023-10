Penn State dropped four spots in the Coaches Poll and three spots in the AP Poll after their first loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions rank No. 10 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll.

Penn State is one of three Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls), Ohio State, (3rd in both polls). Iowa dropped out of the polls after their 12-10 loss to Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions face Indiana Saturday at noon on CBS.