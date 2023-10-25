Just the Stats: No. 10 Penn State vs Indiana

No. 10 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-1; 3-1 Big Ten East) vs Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten East)
12:00 p.m. ET, October 28, 2023—CBS
Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Indiana
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|181.3 (32)
|174.4 (106)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|218.7 (79)
|191.7 (23)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency
|136.88 (58)
|134.47 (77)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|Push
|Total Offense (ypg)
|400.0 (T - 60)
|366.1 (58)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|Push
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|39.7 (T - 9)
|29.3 (95)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|73.4 (3)
|113.7 (110)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|144.7 (2)
|198.0 (100)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|91.59 (1)
|114.71 (111)
|Pass Efficiency
|
|Total Defense (ypg)
|218.1 (1)
|311.7 (116)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|9.7 (2)
|17.9 (122)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|6.83 (T - 55)
|2.88 (117)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|12.11 (28)
|9.11 (84)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|39.93 (T - 52)
|38.33 (75)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|20.8 (52)
|18.71 (58)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|20.8 (52)
|17.67 (103)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Turnover Margin
|+1.71 (1)
|-.57 (T - 105)
|Turnover Margin
|
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|0 (T - 1)
|6 (T - 56)
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|7 (T - 39)
|5 (T - 40)
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Penalty Yds/Game
|44.57 (38)
|48.14 (51)
|Penalty Yds/Game
|Push
|Sacks (spg)
|4.14 (T - 1)
|1.71 (T - 42)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|1.14 (T - 15)
|1.86 (T - 91)
|Sacks (spg)
|
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|8.6 (4)
|5.43 (T - 60)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.29 (T - 19)
|4.9 (T - 105)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|94.1% (13)
|88.0% (T - 100)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|91.7% (T - 113)
|72.2% (T - 119)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|Push
|Redzone TD % (season)
|82.35%
|66.67%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|58.33%
|50.0%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|42.2% (55)
|36.5% (52)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|28.3% (5)
|37.6% (T - 86)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|80.0% (T - 7)
|54.5% (T - 86)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|41.7% (40)
|31.6% (115)
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|
|1st Downs (season)
|171 (T - 20)
|137 (T - 53)
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|89 (1)
|129 (108)
|1st Downs (season)
|
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|33:19 (8)
|29:54 (71)
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|
|Strength of Schedule
|62
|19
|Strength of Schedule
|
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
On paper, Indiana is the worst team in the Big Ten East this year - quite a difference from three years ago. This is, perhaps, the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing offensive showing in Columbus last week - but Indiana’s strength, if they have one, is their pass defense. Will the Lions be able to show more than they did on the road?
Some things from the numbers that stand out to me:
- Last week moved Penn State’s red zone defense up in terms of ranking, but down in terms of trips - prior to last week, Nittany Lion opponents had only been in the red zone 7 times. The Buckeyes caused that number to almost double, to 12 red zone trips in 7 games (down to second in the nation in fewest trips, from first)
- Penn State’s offense has been in the red zone themselves 34 times; Indiana’s offense has only been in the red zone 18 times. The Hoosier defense has allowed 27 red zone trips by their opponents.
- The Nittany Lions have attempted 15 fourth down conversions on offense, and faced 12 on defense. The Hoosiers have attempted 19 fourth down conversions, and faced 11.
- IU has returned 8 punts all year; PSU has returned 19.
- On the flip side, Indiana opponents have returned only 9 punts - while Penn State’s opponents have returned 12.
- The teams Penn State has faced so far on the year have returned a total of 13 kickoffs, with 30 touch backs recorded (the Lions have kicked off 43 times); Indiana’s opponents have returned 7 kickoffs, with 13 touch backs (the Hoosiers have kicked off a total of 20 times).
- Penn State hasn’t thrown a single interception so far this season, tied for first in the nation with Air Force - but the Falcons have only attempted 33 passes on the year. The Nittany Lions have attempted 237.
