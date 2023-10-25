Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 10 Penn State vs Indiana

No. 10 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-1; 3-1 Big Ten East) vs Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, October 28, 2023—CBS

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Indiana Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 181.3 (32) 174.4 (106) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 218.7 (79) 191.7 (23) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 136.88 (58) 134.47 (77) Pass Efficiency Defense Push Total Offense (ypg) 400.0 (T - 60) 366.1 (58) Total Defense (ypg) Push Scoring Offense (ppg) 39.7 (T - 9) 29.3 (95) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 73.4 (3) 113.7 (110) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 144.7 (2) 198.0 (100) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 91.59 (1) 114.71 (111) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 218.1 (1) 311.7 (116) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 9.7 (2) 17.9 (122) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.83 (T - 55) 2.88 (117) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Punt Return Yds (ypr) 12.11 (28) 9.11 (84) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 39.93 (T - 52) 38.33 (75) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 20.8 (52) 18.71 (58) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 20.8 (52) 17.67 (103) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +1.71 (1) -.57 (T - 105) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted (total) 0 (T - 1) 6 (T - 56) Passes Intercepted (total) Passes Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 39) 5 (T - 40) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 44.57 (38) 48.14 (51) Penalty Yds/Game Push Sacks (spg) 4.14 (T - 1) 1.71 (T - 42) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.14 (T - 15) 1.86 (T - 91) Sacks (spg) Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.6 (4) 5.43 (T - 60) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.29 (T - 19) 4.9 (T - 105) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 94.1% (13) 88.0% (T - 100) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 91.7% (T - 113) 72.2% (T - 119) Redzone Offense (% season) Push Redzone TD % (season) 82.35% 66.67% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 58.33% 50.0% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 42.2% (55) 36.5% (52) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 28.3% (5) 37.6% (T - 86) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 80.0% (T - 7) 54.5% (T - 86) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 41.7% (40) 31.6% (115) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 1st Downs (season) 171 (T - 20) 137 (T - 53) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 89 (1) 129 (108) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession (mpg) 33:19 (8) 29:54 (71) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 62 19 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

On paper, Indiana is the worst team in the Big Ten East this year - quite a difference from three years ago. This is, perhaps, the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing offensive showing in Columbus last week - but Indiana’s strength, if they have one, is their pass defense. Will the Lions be able to show more than they did on the road?

