NCAA Football: Indiana at Penn State

Filed under:

Just the Stats: No. 10 Penn State vs Indiana

The Nittany Lions look for a bounceback win this week against the Hoosiers!

By Cari Greene
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-1; 3-1 Big Ten East) vs Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten East)

12:00 p.m. ET, October 28, 2023—CBS

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Indiana Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 181.3 (32) 174.4 (106) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 218.7 (79) 191.7 (23) Passing Defense (ypg)
Pass Efficiency 136.88 (58) 134.47 (77) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 400.0 (T - 60) 366.1 (58) Total Defense (ypg) Push
Scoring Offense (ppg) 39.7 (T - 9) 29.3 (95) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 73.4 (3) 113.7 (110) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 144.7 (2) 198.0 (100) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 91.59 (1) 114.71 (111) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 218.1 (1) 311.7 (116) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 9.7 (2) 17.9 (122) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.83 (T - 55) 2.88 (117) Punt Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 12.11 (28) 9.11 (84) Punt Return Defense (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 39.93 (T - 52) 38.33 (75) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 20.8 (52) 18.71 (58) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 20.8 (52) 17.67 (103) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +1.71 (1) -.57 (T - 105) Turnover Margin new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 0 (T - 1) 6 (T - 56) Passes Intercepted (total) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 39) 5 (T - 40) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 44.57 (38) 48.14 (51) Penalty Yds/Game Push
Sacks (spg) 4.14 (T - 1) 1.71 (T - 42) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.14 (T - 15) 1.86 (T - 91) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.6 (4) 5.43 (T - 60) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.29 (T - 19) 4.9 (T - 105) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 94.1% (13) 88.0% (T - 100) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 91.7% (T - 113) 72.2% (T - 119) Redzone Offense (% season) Push
Redzone TD % (season) 82.35% 66.67% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 58.33% 50.0% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 42.2% (55) 36.5% (52) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 28.3% (5) 37.6% (T - 86) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 80.0% (T - 7) 54.5% (T - 86) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 41.7% (40) 31.6% (115) 4th Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs (season) 171 (T - 20) 137 (T - 53) 1st Downs Allowed (season) new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed (season) 89 (1) 129 (108) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 33:19 (8) 29:54 (71) Time of Possession (mpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 62 19 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

On paper, Indiana is the worst team in the Big Ten East this year - quite a difference from three years ago. This is, perhaps, the perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing offensive showing in Columbus last week - but Indiana’s strength, if they have one, is their pass defense. Will the Lions be able to show more than they did on the road?

Some things from the numbers that stand out to me:

  • Last week moved Penn State’s red zone defense up in terms of ranking, but down in terms of trips - prior to last week, Nittany Lion opponents had only been in the red zone 7 times. The Buckeyes caused that number to almost double, to 12 red zone trips in 7 games (down to second in the nation in fewest trips, from first)
  • Penn State’s offense has been in the red zone themselves 34 times; Indiana’s offense has only been in the red zone 18 times. The Hoosier defense has allowed 27 red zone trips by their opponents.
  • The Nittany Lions have attempted 15 fourth down conversions on offense, and faced 12 on defense. The Hoosiers have attempted 19 fourth down conversions, and faced 11.
  • IU has returned 8 punts all year; PSU has returned 19.
  • On the flip side, Indiana opponents have returned only 9 punts - while Penn State’s opponents have returned 12.
  • The teams Penn State has faced so far on the year have returned a total of 13 kickoffs, with 30 touch backs recorded (the Lions have kicked off 43 times); Indiana’s opponents have returned 7 kickoffs, with 13 touch backs (the Hoosiers have kicked off a total of 20 times).
  • Penn State hasn’t thrown a single interception so far this season, tied for first in the nation with Air Force - but the Falcons have only attempted 33 passes on the year. The Nittany Lions have attempted 237.
