Penn State Football Commits In Action: The Grunk Show & More

Amid a spiraling post-Ohio State conversation with some buddies over text, a friend of mine suddenly interjected with a beacon of hope.

“Grunkemeyer’s junior year highlights are insane,” he wrote. “Dude f*cking rips it.”

Sometimes, when your current situation is bleak and uninspiring, you can only look toward the future and hope. It’s always darkest before the dawn, right?

Luckily for Penn State fans, the future looks very bright. Despite James Franklin’s inability to beat Ohio State, he — and the rest of his staff — are still out there recruiting their assess off. There may be no better example of this than four-star quarterback Ethan Grunkeyemer, who has seen a monumental rise in his recruiting rankings since committing to the Nittany Lions.

The Ohio prospect’s most recent outing resulted in another crooked stat line. Grunkemeyer threw for 412 yards at a 71.1% clip, resulting in four passing and one rushing touchdown. The quarterback led his Braves to a 39-29 win over Marysville and they now boast a 9-1 record.

Ethan Grunkemeyer TD pass pic.twitter.com/R3rHdE6kKV — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 20, 2023

on fourth-and-24, Ethan Grunkemeyer throws a 29-yard touchdown pass to Sam Uhlenhake to give Olentangy a 25-21 lead on Marysville. pic.twitter.com/SgB9lf2tQJ — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) October 21, 2023

If you’re a true sicko, the entire game is available on YouTube. Grunkemeyer now has 31 passing touchdowns and 2,743 yards this season.

Four-star running back Corey Smith, who missed much of the beginning of the season due to injury, is now back in action for Wisconsin’s Catholic Memorial. He was nominated for WISN’s Play of the Week for something they are calling the “Smith Swerve.” Smith also added a 74-yard receiving touchdown in CMH’s most recent win.

Corey Smith, bad man.



You’re getting a good one, @PennStateFball.



His second score of the night with :17 left in the first half has @cmhfootball up 35-0. #wisfb pic.twitter.com/AgqB8q2HfR — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) October 21, 2023

Three-star 2024 defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam also just uploaded a mid-season highlight tape. According to MaxPreps, the Maryland prospect had 10 tackles for loss and three sacks through three games this season.

Gilliam is teammates with four-star edge Jaylen Harvey at Quince Orchard.

Four-star athlete Quinton Martin earned Mon Valley Independent Player of the Game honors for his recent performance in Belle Vernon’s 49-7 win over SHS. He tallied 147 yards and a score on 9 carries — good for more than 16 yards per carry. He now has 16 total scores this season.