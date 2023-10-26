 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The B1G Preview & BSD Challenge: The West Remains A Mess

By misdreavus79
Iowa had a clear path to an 11-win season and a Big Ten West title, but all that went to the trash when they gave P.J. Fleck his first win against the Hawkeyes as the Minnesota coach. Iowa still holds the tiebreaker over Wisconsin, if it came to that, but, were Minnesota to do the unthinkable, they would then have the tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes.

There’s plenty of football left to play, and things will sort themselves out. It’ll be fascinating to see who comes out of the trash heap that is the West this season. Onward!

Games

All games on Saturday

12:00 PM

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

PSU -32.0 | O/U: 47 | CBS

The Nittany Lions squandered their opportunity to take control of the Big Ten East, and now they need to hope for three things: 1) That they beat Michigan at home. 2) That Michigan beats Ohio State at the end of the season. 3) That the NCAA and/or the Big Ten don’t dole out punishment banning the Wolverines from the postseason before the championship game tiebreakers are decided. Because, if that happens, Michigan’s ineligibility means the tiebreaker would only be between Ohio State and Penn State, and that puts the Buckeyes in the title game.

Should you watch? Even if you don’t want to.
Prediction: Penn State 56, Indiana 17

Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

MD -13.5 | O/U: 48.5 | B1G Network

Maryland has had two weeks to think about what they’ve done. Losing to an average to bad Ilinois team on the season where they could have established themselves as the clear fourth best team in the Big Ten is, well, quite a Maryland thing to do. Northwestern has been feisty as of late, so don’t be surprised if this is a game.

Should you watch? You’re busy
Prediction: Maryland 31, Northwestern 28

3:30 PM

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

MINN -7.0 | O/U: 40.5 | B1G Network

The freefall continues. Though one would assume Michigan State will score in this one.

Should you watch? Don’t bother
Prediction: Minnesota 20, Michigan State 17

Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

NEB -2.5 | O/U: 39 | FS1

Purdue’s weakness is defending the run. The only thing Nebraska can do is run the ball. You see where this is going.

Should you watch? Could be fun.
Prediction: Nebraska 23, Purdue 20

7:30 PM

No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten)

OSU -14.5 | O/U: 45.5 | NBC

Penn State’s struggles after losing to Ohio State have been well documented. However, did you know that Ohio State has a knack for struggling shortly after beating Penn State too? Wisconsin has to be the happiest team in the history of ever right about now.

Should you watch? Yes
Prediction: Ohio State 28, Wisconsin 21

Picks

Big Ten Picks

Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Writer Spread Straight up Away Team Score Home Team Score
Chris Minnesota Minnesota 7 24
Colin Minnesota Minnesota 10 20
Jared Minnesota Minnesota 7 24
Lando Minnesota Minnesota 10 20
Marty Michigan State Minnesota 13 17
Tim Minnesota Minnesota 10 31
Chris Purdue Purdue 24 17
Colin Nebraska Nebraska 14 20
Jared Nebraska Nebraska 23 27
Lando Purdue Purdue 21 17
Marty Nebraska Nebraska 17 24
Tim Nebraska Nebraska 20 27
Chris Maryland Maryland 37 21
Colin Maryland Maryland 7 28
Jared Northwestern Maryland 31 20
Lando Maryland Maryland 31 10
Marty Maryland Maryland 32 17
Tim Northwestern Maryland 31 20
Chris Indiana Penn State 🤣 🤣
Colin Penn State Penn State 🤣 🤣
Jared Indiana Penn State 🤣 🤣
Lando Penn State Penn State 🤣 🤣
Marty Indiana Penn State 🤣 🤣
Tim Indiana Penn State 🤣 🤣
Chris Ohio State Ohio State 35 17
Colin Wisconsin Ohio State 24 17
Jared Ohio State Ohio State 35 14
Lando Ohio State Ohio State 38 7
Marty Wisconsin Ohio State 27 14
Tim Wisconsin Ohio State 27 17
Black Shoe Degenerates Week 7

