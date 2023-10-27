Penn State Basketball Is Right Around The Corner

October marks the unofficial start of the college basketball countdown clock. With 10 days to go before Penn State tips off its basketball season against Delaware State, there is plenty to take in.

The Nittany Lions bring in a revamped roster, a new coaching staff, and plenty of intrigue into the season. Can Penn State keep the momentum it gained under former head coach Micah Shrewsberry? Can new coach Mike Rhoades’s aggressive style fit in the Big Ten? How will former Nittany Lion player, and new Nittany Lion assistant Joe Crispin adjust the offense to fit a high major conference? These are all answers we’ll see play out in as little as 10 days.

How To Watch Who: Robert Morris Colonials

Record: 0-0

When: Friday, October 27, 7:00 PM Eastern

Where: UMPC Events Center, Moon Township, PA

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): N/A (Exhibition)

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Over the next week, we’ll preview the roster, the schedule, and we’ll share our predictions for the season to come. To keep you busy, here are some videos from Penn State’s and Big Ten’s media days featuring coach Rhoades and Penn State players.

Big Ten Media Days

Penn State Media Day

And one more thing...

For those of you with ESPN+, the Penn State’s exhibition game against Robert Morris will be streaming on the platform. This is a perfect way to get another look at the Nittany Lions, who we last saw play in the Bahamas trip this summer. Game tip off at 7:00 PM Eastern