Fall Sports Recap: Women’s Soccer Falls, Field Hockey Pulls Upset

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team picked up a critical 4-0 win over Michigan before defeating Detroit Mercy 3-0. Against Michigan, Penn State was led by goals from Peter Mangione, Caden Grabfelder, Femi Awodesu, and Morgan Marshall. Mangione, Awodesu, and Matthew Henderson scored for the Nittany Lions against Detroit Mercy. Goalie Kris Shakes added two more shutouts to his outstanding senior season.

Penn State plays its final regular season game Sunday at Wisconsin. As of Sunday’s ranking, PSU is No. 37 in RPI, which puts the Nittany Lions squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. A win against the Badgers could put the Lions on the right side.

Upcoming Game: Sunday at Wisconsin (12:30pm on B1G+)

Women’s Soccer

Women’s soccer wrapped up its regular season slate with a 2-0 win over Indiana before losing to Wisconsin 1-0 for its first loss of the year. Kate Wiesner and Julia Raich scored for the Nittany Lions against Indiana.

Penn State now enters the Big Ten Tournament as the #4 seed. The Nittany Lions will take on Indiana on Sunday at Jeffrey Field. If they win, they will face the winner of Michigan State vs. Iowa. The bracket can be found here.

Upcoming Game: Sunday vs. Indiana (1pm)

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team had an up and down weekend, sweeping Iowa for the second time this season and dropping a tough match against Purdue. Camryn Hannah led a well-rounded effort for the Lions against Iowa with 12 kills and 7 blocks. Jess Mruzik added a career-high 27 kills against Purdue, but her outstanding offense was not enough to win the game.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Michigan (7pm on B1G Network), Saturday at Michigan State (7pm on B1G Network)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team pulled a stunning 2-1 upset win over No. 5 Iowa on Sunday after suffering a 2-0 shutout loss to Northwestern. Standout Sophia Gladieux scored both goals for the Lions against Iowa, helping her earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The win over Iowa kept the Nittany Lions above .500 and in contention for an NCAA tournament berth. PSU is No. 16 in RPI as of Monday, which puts them on the bubble. A win in the regular season finale and a win in the Big Ten Tournament should seal up a bid.

Upcoming Game: Friday at Indiana (3pm)

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team had a bye last week before dropping the puck on conference play this weekend.

Upcoming Games: Saturday (1pm) and Sunday (1pm) at Syracuse

National Rankings

Women’s Soccer: No. 6

Women’s Volleyball: No. 13

Field Hockey: No. 15