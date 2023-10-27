5 Week 9 College Football Games to Watch

(#1)Georgia vs. Florida

3:30 p.m., CBS

If the Georgia team that pounded Kentucky into fine dust shows up, this won’t be much of a contest. If the Georgia team who had to throw up prayer balls to Brock Bowers to escape Auburn shows up, then the Gators actually have a good chance — especially considering Bowers will not be in uniform on Saturday. Just about anything can happen at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Prediction: Georgia-31, Florida-20

(#8)Oregon at (#13)Utah

3:30 p.m., FOX

Salt Lake City is getting the College GameDay treatment for the game of the week. Oregon is among the top teams in the nation, and would be receiving #1 votes if not for a couple questionable decisions that resulted in a loss at Washington. Utah, the back-to-back PAC-12 champs, just keeps finding ways to win and will put up a fight with anyone. Two well-coached, physical teams are set to collide in a game that should live up to the hype.

Prediction: Oregon-30, Utah-28

(#20)Duke at (#18)Louisville

3:30 p.m., ESPN

I felt obligated to include this as the only other ranked vs. ranked match-up besides Oregon-Utah this week, but there are two things keeping me from getting excited for this one:

-Duke’s offense is much different without quarterback Riley Leonard, who is expected to be out this week

-Louisville was rocked by a bad Pitt team in its last game, making it hard for me to take them seriously despite a 6-1 record

However, both teams have a tendency to play hard, smart football so there’s a great chance it comes down to the wire. At the very least, it’s a great back-up plan should the two aforementioned games wrap up early.

Prediction: Duke-21, Louisville-20

Colorado at (#23)UCLA

7:30 p.m., ABC

The luster has come off Buffs season as opponents are now able to scheme against a team that struggles at the line on both sides of the ball. Still, Deion Sanders gets about every ounce of effort from his players on the field, and it will be an interesting match-up of quarterback Shedeur Sanders facing off against a stingy Bruins defense, led by former Penn State standout D’Anton Lynn.

Prediciton: UCLA-28, Colorado-24

(#11)Oregon State at Arizona

10:30 p.m., ESPN

Oregon State may just come out on top in a very good (and likely final) PAC-12 race, which would be poetic justice for one of the two teams who aren’t abandoning the conference. Arizona has been much better than advertised, nearly upsetting Washington and USC before walloping Washington State 44-13 last week. This one should be worth the effort to stay up late into the night.

Prediciton: Oregon State-23, Arizona-20