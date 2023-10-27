YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Robert Morris Open Thread

Penn State (0-0) at Robert Morris (0-0)

The season is unofficially upon us! The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Robert Morris Colonials in an exhibition game to kick start the season. A week from Monday, the Lions will be playing the first of the games that count, and we’ll get to see how the revamped team looks like out of the gate.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!

How to Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: UMPC Events Center, Moon Township, PA

Tip-off: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Penn State Sports Network (online streaming)

NET Rankings: N/A

Kenpom Rankings: N/A (Exhibition)

Betting Lines