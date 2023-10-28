Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Indiana

Welcome to week nine!

Hopefully, it’s time to get the bad taste out of our mouths after last week’s debacle in Columbus. The Nittany Lions welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Beaver Stadium in hopes of moving to 7-1 on the season. It seems like we’re set for a beautiful fall day in Happy Valley!

Here’s the important details for today’s match-up:

No. 10 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) vs. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -29.5 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: CBS, Noon - Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)

Weather: A very pleasant day, with a high of 72 with some sunshine and little chance of rain.