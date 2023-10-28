Penn State 33, Indiana 24: What Twitter Had to Say

A noon kick against a struggling Indiana team doesn’t exactly have “record-breaking crowd” written all over it. Consider that, and the fact that Penn State was coming off of yet another brutal loss to Ohio State, and we had all the makings for a slow start against the Hoosiers Saturday.

Looks like there were more students at downtown State College Champs at 7 a.m. this morning for a free breakfast than in the Beaver Stadium stands 5 minutes before kickoff pic.twitter.com/XXDUoMuRiX — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) October 28, 2023

Time for some football. pic.twitter.com/0gmKNgOro7 — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 28, 2023

The folks at Beaver Stadium didn’t have much to cheer about for the majority of the day. While Penn State’s offense grabbed 17 points in the first half, the Hoosiers found pay dirt twice on massive defensive breakdowns for the Nittany Lions.

Defense is apparently optional today for Penn State pic.twitter.com/5ZKmqJRsIc — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 28, 2023

Folks... Penn State's defense surrenders one of the more baffling TDs you'll see all season.



Total breakdown for the Penn State defense gives the Hoosiers a 69 yard passing touchdown.



All things considered, we’re very lucky to have a lead going into halftime



Sounds crazy when we’re going up against a 2-5 Indiana team at home, but that’s where we’re at right now — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) October 28, 2023

After an ugly first half, a strong run game and a pretty touchdown pass to Theo Johnson gave Penn State a ten-point lead to kick off the third quarter, but Indiana found a way to hang around.

The Hoosiers scored another while Yurcich’s offense stumbled around for an hour or so, and Drew Allar’s first pick of the season officially put Indiana right back in it late.

Indiana with a HUGE interception in the 4th!



Allar has thrown his first interception of the season.



Tie ball game. — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 28, 2023

The snowball theory is on high alert at the moment. https://t.co/UPL6Uz40xw — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 28, 2023

Following Drew Allar's first turnover in a Penn State uniform we've got No. 10 Penn State and Indiana tied at 24 with 2:58 left. Beaver Stadium is very, very quiet. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 28, 2023

Somehow, someway, Drew Allar and the offense found a way to respond. The sophomore let a deep ball rip to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Penn State quickly retook the lead. Penn State Twitter collectively took a sigh of relief, and a Dani-Dennis Sutton-forced safety put the finishing touches on what was a clunker of a win.

I’ll be showing this effortless 50 yard bomb to anyone who says “Drew Allar sucks” from now on. There are bigger problems at play here that are holding him back. He can be better, but he’s not the issue AT ALL

DREW ALLAR GO-AHEAD TD



Tired: this was an absolutely brutal decision



NEVER TAKE DREW PATRICK ALLAR’S NAME IN VAIN AGAIN — Caroline (@_supcaroline) October 28, 2023

Giger Counter: 2.

Drew Allar 57-yard TD pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Biggest positive today is by far Drew Allar. Got punched in the mouth (kinda literally) and came back with a swing of his own and won the game. Huge learning experience for the young QB. — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) October 28, 2023

Defense came through in the end. pic.twitter.com/bhxXI3qZ7w — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 28, 2023

SAFETY!!



Penn State 33, Indiana 24. pic.twitter.com/Bn1dcJO6kG — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 28, 2023

A win is a win, ladies and gents. Let the postgame celebration commence.

"Teammates had my back all day, offense and defense... there's no one else I'd rather be playing with than all these guys."



️ Drew Allar spoke with @tiffblackmon after @PennStateFball's win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/ntrr91Xboy — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

James Franklin on Drew Allar’s TD pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith: “Awesome.” pic.twitter.com/IEdZwWN4Fd — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 28, 2023

Nick Singleton, Drew Allar and a scream for the win cam pic.twitter.com/ihCs3aeO6b — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 28, 2023

James Franklin says Penn State calls 8-12 “shot plays” per game. Noted that they’re read routes so if corners play soft receivers don’t just send it. Shot to KLS for winner had been called twice earlier in the game. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 28, 2023

Cloudy and rainy all day, Penn State running out the clock as the sun comes out. Nittany Lions will take all the good signs they can get. Survive Indiana 33-24. pic.twitter.com/5RyVulaSws — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 28, 2023

A lackluster effort for the Nittany Lions, but Penn State moves to 7-1.https://t.co/PlIDH7hsfr — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) October 28, 2023