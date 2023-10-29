Penn State Survives Indiana 33-24: Post-Game Link Dump

Drew Allar finally threw an interception and bounced back as well as anyone could’ve asked him to. Was getting that monkey off his back all he needed to play free and loose the rest of the way?

Before an interception on his 29th pass attempt of the game, QB Drew Allar tallied 311 passing attempts without an interception to start his career. Allar’s 311 pass attempts without an interception to start his career is an FBS record, bettering Baylor’s Robert Griffin III’s 209… pic.twitter.com/2c6abBZoqN — Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) October 28, 2023

Further, this was a game Penn State fans have grown accustom to seeing James Franklin lose. It was a classic letdown spot against an inferior opponent the week after a physically and emotionally draining loss — but the Nittany Lions won. Maybe, just maybe, this could spark something.

There may be some positives to take away, but let’s keep in mind that the Nittany Lions just barely beat Indiana at home. That is objectively bad, and there’s still plenty to worry about with this group.

Namely, what was wrong with the defense? If they expended all their energy on the Buckeyes, it was clear on Saturday.

The offense also struggled to answer any questions or concerns against the worst team in the conference.

Despite all of that, check out the on-field celebration after the win here.

James Franklin spoke with the media for just under 11 minutes following the win, and praised his group for staying resilient and finding a way to win a Big Ten game. Catch everything he had to say here.

Drew Allar spent time with reporters after the game, as did Theo Johnson, who hauled in a pretty touchdown catch early in the 3rd quarter Saturday.