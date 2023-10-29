Penn State Opens as Double-Digit Favorite for Road Trip to Maryland

After moving to 7-1 following a 33-24 victory over Indiana, Penn State has opened as an 11.5-point favorite over Maryland. Penn State has now opened as a favorite for the eight of its first nine games.

Maryland enters the game at 5-3 in what has become a season of streaks for the Terps. A 5-0 start led many to proclaim Maryland as the clear fourth team in the Big Ten following Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. However, Maryland suffered its first loss in a hard-fought effort against the Buckeyes that eventually resulted in a 37-17 loss as Ohio State pulled ahead late. This bcame the start of a three-game losing streaks for the Terps as they followed up with a loss against Illinois before losing to Northwestern 33-27 on Saturday.

Penn State was able to survive a scare against Indiana after struggling on both sides of the ball the week after suffering the first loss of the season at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions missed several opportunities to build on a 24-14 lead in the second half, allowing Indiana to tie the game at 24-24 with just under three minutes left and seemingly all of the momentum. However, Penn State was able to pull away thanks to two huge clutch plays - a 57-yard touchdown reception by KeAndre Lambert Smith on what could easily be described as Drew Allar’s best throw as a Nittany Lion, followed by a strip sack by Dani Dennis-Sutton that led to a safety on the first play of Indiana’s next drive.

Penn State won the last match-up with Maryland 30-0 toward the end of the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions were also victorius in the last road trip to Maryland, pulling away for a 31-14 win against the Terps in 2021.

Penn State and Maryland kick off at 3:30 on Saturday, with the game being aired on FOX.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)