Poll Watch: Penn State Up To No. 9 In AP, Coaches Poll

The Nittany Lions remain a top team after edging out a win against Indiana on Saturday. Penn State is ranked No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and No. 9 in the AP poll that came out on Sunday.

The Lions, after battling all game against the Hoosiers, enter November with a 7-1 record. They head into the Maryland game as a double-digit favorite before coming back home for their season-defining game against Michigan. Win, and the Lions can still hope for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance. But that’s two weeks away.

Penn State has spent the entire of the season inside the top 10, and, with more top 10 teams playing tougher competition down the stretch, it’ll likely remain that way until season’s end. Last, but not least, Penn State is in great position ahead of the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which come out on Tuesday. Stay tuned!