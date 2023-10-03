 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 4

Penn State defensive linemen continue to be good in the pros.

By LndoBSD
Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Jahan Dotson had four catches for 27 yards and the game-tying touchdown in regulation for the Commanders:
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a sack for the Panthers.
  • DaQuan Jones had two tackles, including a sack, for the Bills.
  • Chris Godwin led the Bucs with eight catches for 114 yards.
  • Nick Scott led the Bengals with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Jaquan Brisker had five tackles for the Bears.
  • Adrian Amos had three tackles for the Jets.
  • Austin Johnson had two tackles and a fumble recovery for the Chargers.
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 19 yards, and three catches for 13 yards.
  • Micah Parsons had two tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Cowboys.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for 12 yards for the Patriots.
  • Allen Robinson had one catch for eight yards for the Steelers.
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had three catches for seven yards.
  • Parker Washington had one punt return for five yards.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
  • Jesse Luketa had one tackle for the Cardinals.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Jordan Stout had seven punts for an average of 47.7 yards per punt for the Ravens.

