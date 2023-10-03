Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 4

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Jahan Dotson had four catches for 27 yards and the game-tying touchdown in regulation for the Commanders:
HOWELL TO DOTSON WITH NO TIME LEFT. TIE GAME.— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
: #WASvsPHI on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6 pic.twitter.com/GcWzfhk9sj
- Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a sack for the Panthers.
- DaQuan Jones had two tackles, including a sack, for the Bills.
- Chris Godwin led the Bucs with eight catches for 114 yards.
- Nick Scott led the Bengals with 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Other Notable Numbers:
- Jaquan Brisker had five tackles for the Bears.
- Adrian Amos had three tackles for the Jets.
- Austin Johnson had two tackles and a fumble recovery for the Chargers.
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 19 yards, and three catches for 13 yards.
- Micah Parsons had two tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Cowboys.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for 12 yards for the Patriots.
- Allen Robinson had one catch for eight yards for the Steelers.
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had three catches for seven yards.
- Parker Washington had one punt return for five yards.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
- Jesse Luketa had one tackle for the Cardinals.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Jordan Stout had seven punts for an average of 47.7 yards per punt for the Ravens.
