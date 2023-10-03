Snap Counts- Penn State vs. Northwestern

49 Penn State players appeared in at least one snap of Saturday’s 41-13 win over Northwestern.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 73 snaps (408)

Quarterbacks

Drew Allar: 72 (338)

Beau Pribula: 1 (68)

Running Backs

Nick Singleton: 60 (210)

Trey Potts: 22 (72)

Kaytron Allen: 8 (163)

Wide Receivers

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 64 (281)

Dante Cephas: 33 (125)

Omari Evans: 32 (111)

Liam Clifford: 28 (130)

Kaden Saunders: 7 (55)

Malik McClain: 1 (109)

Tight Ends

Theo Johnson: 57 (271)

Tyler Warren: 44 (252)

Khalil Dinkins: 9 (73)

Offensive Line

Sal Wormley: 73 (292)

Olu Fashanu: 72 (307)

Hunter Nourzad: 72 (321)

Vega Iaone: 57 (249)

Caedan Wallace: 56 (298)

Drew Shelton: 18 (142)

JB Nelson: 16 (227)

Nick Dawkins: 1 (87)

Defense: 64 (286)

Defensive Ends

Adisa Isaac: 34 (125)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 32 (137)

Chop Robinson: 31 (153)

Zuriah Fisher: 21 (100)

Amin Vanover: 19 (48)

Defensive Tackles

Zane Durant: 32 (118)

Hakeem Beamon: 24 (124)

D’Von Ellies: 24 (100)

Coziah Izzard: 15 (55)

Jordan van den Berg: 13 (92)

Kaleb Artis: 2 (15)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 48 (197)

Curtis Jacobs: 36 (178)

Dominic DeLuca: 30 (112)

Kobe King: 22 (105)

Tyler Elsdon: 17 (69)

Tony Rojas: 12 (57)

Keon Wylie: 12 (51)

Cornerbacks

Johnny Dixon: 43 (181)

Kalen King: 37 (187)

DaeQuan Hardy: 32 (84)

Cam Miller: 29 (130)

Elliot Washington: 6 (31)

Zion Tracy: 6 (43)

Safeties

Jaylen Reed: 42 (148)

Kevin Winston Jr: 29 (143)

Keaton Ellis: 28 (109)

Zakee Wheatley: 28 (128)

Notes and Thoughts: