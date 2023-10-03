Snap Counts- Penn State vs. Northwestern

49 Penn State players appeared in at least one snap of Saturday’s 41-13 win over Northwestern.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 73 snaps (408)
Quarterbacks
Drew Allar: 72 (338)
Beau Pribula: 1 (68)
Running Backs
Nick Singleton: 60 (210)
Trey Potts: 22 (72)
Kaytron Allen: 8 (163)
Wide Receivers
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 64 (281)
Dante Cephas: 33 (125)
Omari Evans: 32 (111)
Liam Clifford: 28 (130)
Kaden Saunders: 7 (55)
Malik McClain: 1 (109)
Tight Ends
Theo Johnson: 57 (271)
Tyler Warren: 44 (252)
Khalil Dinkins: 9 (73)
Offensive Line
Sal Wormley: 73 (292)
Olu Fashanu: 72 (307)
Hunter Nourzad: 72 (321)
Vega Iaone: 57 (249)
Caedan Wallace: 56 (298)
Drew Shelton: 18 (142)
JB Nelson: 16 (227)
Nick Dawkins: 1 (87)
Defense: 64 (286)
Defensive Ends
Adisa Isaac: 34 (125)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 32 (137)
Chop Robinson: 31 (153)
Zuriah Fisher: 21 (100)
Amin Vanover: 19 (48)
Defensive Tackles
Zane Durant: 32 (118)
Hakeem Beamon: 24 (124)
D’Von Ellies: 24 (100)
Coziah Izzard: 15 (55)
Jordan van den Berg: 13 (92)
Kaleb Artis: 2 (15)
Linebackers
Abdul Carter: 48 (197)
Curtis Jacobs: 36 (178)
Dominic DeLuca: 30 (112)
Kobe King: 22 (105)
Tyler Elsdon: 17 (69)
Tony Rojas: 12 (57)
Keon Wylie: 12 (51)
Cornerbacks
Johnny Dixon: 43 (181)
Kalen King: 37 (187)
DaeQuan Hardy: 32 (84)
Cam Miller: 29 (130)
Elliot Washington: 6 (31)
Zion Tracy: 6 (43)
Safeties
Jaylen Reed: 42 (148)
Kevin Winston Jr: 29 (143)
Keaton Ellis: 28 (109)
Zakee Wheatley: 28 (128)
Notes and Thoughts:
- The third down defensive alignment with the top 3 DEs and no DT made several more appearances. I’m not sure what to make of it given Northwestern had several big plays on third and long, but I love the creativity.
- Harrison Wallace is badly missed. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 64 snaps, but beyond him, no other receiver had more than 33.
- Dominic DeLuca appeared in 30 snaps this week, the third most of any LB. Glad to see his solid play get rewarded with more playing time.
- Beau Pribula appeared on only one snap, his fewest of the season.
- Trey Potts looked great! This game was his first playing time outside of garbage time all season, and he made the most of it with two TDs.
