Success with Hyperlinking is on the Bye Week

The bye week is a chance to reset and get healthy, but it has also been a challenge for Penn State in the James Franklin era. The Lions are 3-7 coming off the bye since 2014. Penn State’s last win coming off a bye week was the 59-0 win over Maryland in 2019.

James Franklin praised Trey Potts’ performance against Northwestern. Potts earned 22 snaps last week and scored two touchdowns while filling in for the injured Kaytron Allen.

Penn State’s defense may be the best in the country, leading the country in total defense after five weeks. Deion Barnes has established a high standard for his defensive linemen, who have been impressive

Men’s hockey defenseman Christian Berger will be the team’s captain for the 2023-24 season, with Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo serving as alternate captains. The Nittany Lions drop the puck on their season this Saturday.

The wrestling team announced its 2023-24 schedule on Monday. Penn State will begin its season November 12 in the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. The schedule is highlighted by home duals against Ohio State (Friday, February 2) and Nebraska (Sunday, February 18), as well as a road dual against Iowa (Friday, February 9).