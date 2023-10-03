Blessed & Honored: James Franklin Visits Recruits In Wisconsin

After a relatively gross weekend in Chicago, Penn State football still returns home unscathed, with a perfect record, and with a true shot to achieve all of its goals this season

Although the Nittany Lions have a bye week, their staff will still work around the clock to prepare for not only the coming weeks, but for the coming years via recruiting. This week could be an exciting one in the recruiting world, but there’s been a bit of a lull since some post-White Out fireworks. Still, James Franklin managed to put his trusty recruiting helicopter to good use.

CHOPPER WATCH: WISCONSIN

Franklin took advantage of his time in the Midwest by flying a helicopter to Wisconsin to scope out a few Penn State commits.

Penn State’s James Franklin just arrived to Wisconsin Lutheran College via helicopter to check on a couple commits: OL @donovan_harbour and RB @CoreySmith_1 (Not dressed tonight)



Rumor is he is also headed to Arrowhead to see fellow commit @garrettsextonwi later this evening. pic.twitter.com/LkFdTpl9KY — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) September 29, 2023

The head coach’s first stop was in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, to visit Wisconsin Lutheran College and watch Catholic Memorial face off against Pius XI. Catholic Memorial is home to verbal commits Donovan Harbour, a four-star offensive tackle, and four-star running back Corey Smith, who did not play due to injury.

Owen Strebig, a 6-foot-6 Class of 2025 lineman who could be considered Wisconsin’s top recruit, also attends Catholic. He has an offer from Penn State but has yet to take an official visit to any school. It’s unclear if Penn State is in the running for him, but a visit from Franklin couldn’t have hurt.

CJF left at halftime to make his way over to nearby Arrowhead High School, which is in Hartland, Wisconsin.

Penn State’s James Franklin has left the building at the end of the first. Off to check on other recruits?



: @davekallmann pic.twitter.com/r9Y3kVgQb5 — Zac Bellman Ⓜ️ (@ZacBellman_WNY) September 30, 2023

A brief glimpse of Penn State coach James Franklin, who is at Arrowhead to watch Nittany Lions OL recruit Garrett Sexton. pic.twitter.com/Ie9InrIYTR — Mark Stewart Ⓜ️ (@MarkStewartMJS) September 30, 2023

The main attraction at Arrowhead was four-star lineman Garret Sexton, who visited Penn State for the White Out. The 6-foot-7 prospect committed in April.

PENN STATE IN RUNNING FOR GEORGIA DECOMMIT

Penn State seems to have a real shot at Georgia native Ny Carr, a top-25 wideout in the Class of 2024, who recently decommitted from the Bulldogs. Carr originally received an offer from the Nittany Lions back in December 2021 and Penn State made his final list.

Carr took a visit to Auburn over the weekend for its game against Georgia and is set to visit Miami next weekend, per On3. It’s unclear if he plans to visit Penn State, but the Nittany Lions are still in contention to flip him.

NEWEST COMMIT EYEING POSITION CHANGE

Pittsburgh product Brady O’Hara became the third recruit to commit to Penn State in the three days following the White Out, joining DJ McClary and Tiqwai Hayes. In an interview with On3’s Ryan Snyder, the athlete mentioned that both offensive tackle and tight end could be in the cards for him, depending on whether he continues to grow or not.

The four-star prospect is currently listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, which already could be pushing the upper limit of tight end size. Regardless of where O’Hara plays, his size and athleticism should prove to be valuable for Penn State.