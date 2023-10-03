Penn State Basketball’s 2023-2024 Tip-Off Times and TV Channels Announced

Earlier today, the Big Ten announced tip-off times and TV channels for all of their conference games this upcoming hoops season, including Penn State’s. Some notable highlights from the schedule (which you can see in full by clicking the link, above) include:

Six of PSU’s games will require a streaming service subscription, as the Nittany Lions’ clashes with Delaware State (Nov. 6th), Lehigh (Nov. 10th), and Rider (Dec. 29th) will all be streaming on B1G+, while Morehead State (Nov. 17th), LeMoyne (Dec. 21st), and a road trip to Michigan State (Jan. 4th) will be streamed on your new favorite service, Peacock.

With the exception of the aforementioned Michigan State game and a February 3rd road game at Indiana, which will be televised on FS1, all of PSU’s regular season conference games will air on B1G Network.

The annual Palestra game in Philly against Michigan on Sunday, January 7th, will tip off at Noon. This is a welcome change from last year, when the Palestra game against Purdue didn’t tip off until 6:00 PM, which is way too late for a Sunday (especially for those who traveled from out of town).

Despite the Big Ten no longer having media rights deals with ESPN, the Nittany Lions will still appear on the ESPN family of networks for their three games as part of the ESPN Events Invitational tournament. The tournament tips off at Noon on Thanksgiving Day, as PSU takes on Texas A&M on ESPN. Depending on the result of that game, PSU’s second game will either air at 11:00 AM on Black Friday ESPN2 or at 1:30 PM on its streaming service ESPN+, so perhaps a seventh streaming-only game could be in the cards. With the football game against Michigan State having been moved to Black Friday as well, it will be an eventful day of sprots-viewing for PSU fans.