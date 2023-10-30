Big Ten Superlatives: Week 9

Best Win of the Week: Northwestern knocks off Maryland

Break up the Wildcats, eh? Northwestern didn’t win a game in North America in 2022 and the face of its program (school even) was dismissed in the offseason during a well-covered hazing scandal. Now, Northwestern is 4-4 and a legitimate threat in Big Ten West. Meanwhile, they came away with Saturday’s win behind a backup quarterback.

Brendan Sullivan starred in Week 9. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mV4aTfEpUA — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2023

Worst Loss of the Week: Maryland 0-for-October

September Maryland was 5-0. October Maryland was 0-3. I don’t really care at all about November Maryland aside from hoping it starts 0-1.

Offensive Player of the Week: Marvin Harrison, Jr. Ohio State

Before the season began, in this very column, I named Harrison the preseason player of the year (pretty bold stance, I know). Well, I have to really ask. Can Harrison win the Heisman? Ohio State’s team success certainly will figure here. While in most seasons, the Heisman has become a Best QB award, Harrison continues to make his case with game’s like Saturday’s six catch, 123-yard and two touchdown performance on national television vs. Wisconsin. I don’t think there’s a better skill player in America and Harrison is the best college wide receiver I’ve seen since either Larry Fitzgerald or Randy Moss.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best player in college football pic.twitter.com/j9zs6A7s5o — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) October 29, 2023

Defensive Player of the Week: Isaac Gifford, Nebraska

The Huskers are now 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten West following a home win against Purdue. In that game, Gifford led Nebraska in tackles with 10, including two for loss, and added a pass deflection.

“I said it for a long time: We were a good defense and we could be great,” NU rover Isaac Gifford said. The season-best three #Huskers defensive takeaways is the best sign yet that the Blackshirts’ ceiling remains unrealized, writes @EvanBlandOWHhttps://t.co/LyyHQpCvBm — World-Herald Huskers (@OWHhuskers) October 29, 2023

Offensive Play of the Week: Allar to Lambert-Smith saves the day

We all know what came before this play, but let’s just enjoy it anyway...

The footwork is INSANE.



You gotta see this angle of @AllarDrew’s TD pass to @drelambertt.



Unleaded 88 pic.twitter.com/D5FG3Ne2Nh — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2023

Defensive Play of the Week: Quinton Newsome takes back a blocked kick

We alluded to how well Nebraska’s Blackshirt defense played on Saturday - here, the special teams got involved in the scoring.

Most Big Ten Moment of the Week: Minnesota’s Jordan Nubin runs for 200 yards

The Gophers were down their top two running backs ahead of Saturday’s game against Michigan State. In stepped Nubin, carrying an absurd 40 times for better than 200 yards and a pair of scores. It was just a perfectly Minnesota sort of stat line.

Meet Jordan Nubin



He's star DB Tyler Nubin's younger brother, and he just had a day for the ages in a breakout performance.



〽️ 40 car.

〽️ 204 yds

〽️ 2 TD@jnubin27 x @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/svrECcmvut — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 28, 2023

Most Big Ten West Moment of the Week: Look at those standings...

It’s a four-way tie atop the Big Ten West with four games of football to play. Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska all can at least think about sort of kind of pricing hotels in Central Indiana for the first weekend of December. Meanwhile, Northwestern is just a game back in those standings. Double meanwhile, college football is still looking for the first Big Ten West team that is actually decent at football.

Most Iowa Moment of the Week: Iowa was off, but we still had a wild safety to clinch a game

Again, we remember that happened up to that point, but just enjoy...

SAFETY ALERT PENN STATE GETS A SAFETY pic.twitter.com/nAIltxgJM3 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 28, 2023

Thing We’re Looking Forward to the Most: Crab Cakes

Just a reminder.