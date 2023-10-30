CFB Week 9: What Twitter Had To Say

With the College Football Playoff rankings dropping on Tuesday, this was the last week for teams around the country to prove their worth to the Committee™.

While some powerhouse programs took advantage of their schedules and showed off their firepower, others stumbled, tripped, and even fell. It was a week that will have permanent implications in bowl and Playoff selections, especially as the Pac-12 begins to cannibalize itself.

ROCK CHALK, SOONERS

This week’s marquee game was one that not many folks saw coming. No. 6 Oklahoma’s dark horse run at a national title likely ended as it fell to Kansas, 38-33, in a thriller. The Sooners’ Playoff hopes are likely dead as its remaining schedule is weak — its biggest resume booster would be a shot at a potential one-loss Texas team in the Big-12 title game. The Jayhawks, however, earned a No. 22 poll ranking for their efforts.

Kansas went 0-9 in 2020.



Just 3 years later they’re 6-2 and headed into the Top 25 after handing #6 Oklahoma their first loss.



Lance Leipold was the architect of a masterful rebuild, and it’s finally complete. Elite coach. pic.twitter.com/DAVtfu3X2y — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 28, 2023

Kansas upset No. 6 Oklahoma and that goal post is cooked pic.twitter.com/5ds35KL1Cp — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 28, 2023

THE FIELD GOAL POST HAS MADE IT TO POTTER LAKE @KU_Football fans keep the party going in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/Agqts0elOn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

LIGHTS ARE TOO BRIGHT FOR UTAH

Coming off a big win at USC, No. 13 Utah folded at home. Bo Nix’s Oregon Ducks asserted their will over the Utes, walking away with a 35-6 win and No. 6 spot in the AP Poll. This was a big win to get out of the way for the Ducks, but No. 24 USC and No. 16 Oregon State still loom on their schedule. Their hopes of rematching with Washington for a shot at a Playoff bid are still alive. But despite the Utes’ loss, Salt Lake City made for an electric College GameDay atmosphere.

First opposing coach to join the set on College Gameday.



Walked into it like Oregon walked into Rice-Eccles pic.twitter.com/42tZzk2aNk — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) October 29, 2023

I had no idea what to expect when I came aht here to Utah..



THIS PLACE IS AWESOME..



️ ️THE UTAH UTES DON'T LOSE AT HOME AND TODAY THEY AIN'T LOSING



#CollegeGameday pic.twitter.com/6n7blmsgek — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 28, 2023

Bo Nix throws a TD to the guy setting the rub route. pic.twitter.com/T0phfAV6CD — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) October 29, 2023

Is that Kyle Whittingham?!?



He may be the coolest coach in CFB pic.twitter.com/r76l11SdfA — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) October 27, 2023

Kyle Whittingham.



ALPHA pic.twitter.com/JW5rccDRx4 — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) October 27, 2023

OHIO STATE OUTLASTS BADGERS

It looks like both Penn State and Ohio State had to overcome hangovers following their clash last week in Columbus. Still, the Buckeyes escaped Camp Randall with a 24-10 win. For Nittany Lions fans, something about this was frustrating. Ohio State continued to show its weaknesses — weaknesses that Penn State failed to exploit just one week ago.

This was ruled as intentional grounding but not a backwards pass/fumble that Wisconsin recovered….



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OeM1KnZtvS — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 29, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. had 6 catches for 123 yds and TD in Ohio State's 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

He is the 2nd player in OSU history with 100 rec yds and a rec TD in at least 4 consecutive games, joining Cris Carter, who had a streak of 5 such games in 1986. pic.twitter.com/YOhdjbgOdC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2023

It was a battle out there, Kyle McCord headed to the bus with a pretty severe limp on a night where he completed 17 of 26 for 226 yards, 2 TDs/2 INTs @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/kckdqYSq5B — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) October 29, 2023

Jump Around under the lights of Camp Randall just hits different... pic.twitter.com/jHw9mUy02g — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) October 29, 2023

AIR FORCE SURVIVES SNOW ATTACK

While the East Coast braved a heat wave, the first snow game of the season was going down in the Centennial State. Despite a snowball attack and general chaos, Air Force took down Colorado State 30-13 and moved to 8-0. The Falcons are now No. 17 in the AP Poll and are having a sneaky-good season.

This would take an incredible amount of chaos but is technically a possible Playoff between 13-0 Air Force and three 11-2 P5 champs. pic.twitter.com/VVZxCUSKqj — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2023

We got an unsportsmanlike on Colorado State for the crowd throwing snowballs. pic.twitter.com/IwA6rPK3pU — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2023

Football weather ➡️ Falcon weather ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TPlHw5xrmd — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 29, 2023

2️⃣4️⃣ getting in for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/gQKKy2jzlr — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 29, 2023

WASHINGTON FENDS OFF STANFORD

With Oregon State’s loss to Arizona, the Pac-12 cannibalization has officially begun. But, a clear path to the playoff remains for one team: Washington. The Huskies continued their strong campaign this week by taking down Stanford in an uncomfortably close game — a 42-33 win.

Stanford walked into the endzone with really no resistance to tie up #5 Washington 7-7 in 2Q… and Washington had 12 men on the field.



pic.twitter.com/YuVUMwq2OA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 29, 2023

This is a favorite of mine. You see the player coming to force the fumble and they get it. Washington letting Stanford hang around. pic.twitter.com/pG7Lj5OnlN — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 29, 2023

No. 5 Washington will survive after this fourth-down drop by Stanford. UW seals the game with a touchdown with 1:36 remaining. Fragile sport, this college football. https://t.co/pgB9hHgR9E — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 29, 2023

The Washington Huskies have WON 15 straight games...... — Jordan Reffett (@JordanReffett) October 30, 2023