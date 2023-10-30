 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFB Week 9: What Twitter Had To Say

Rock Chalk!

NCAA Football: Air Force at Colorado State Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

With the College Football Playoff rankings dropping on Tuesday, this was the last week for teams around the country to prove their worth to the Committee™.

While some powerhouse programs took advantage of their schedules and showed off their firepower, others stumbled, tripped, and even fell. It was a week that will have permanent implications in bowl and Playoff selections, especially as the Pac-12 begins to cannibalize itself.

ROCK CHALK, SOONERS

This week’s marquee game was one that not many folks saw coming. No. 6 Oklahoma’s dark horse run at a national title likely ended as it fell to Kansas, 38-33, in a thriller. The Sooners’ Playoff hopes are likely dead as its remaining schedule is weak — its biggest resume booster would be a shot at a potential one-loss Texas team in the Big-12 title game. The Jayhawks, however, earned a No. 22 poll ranking for their efforts.

LIGHTS ARE TOO BRIGHT FOR UTAH

Coming off a big win at USC, No. 13 Utah folded at home. Bo Nix’s Oregon Ducks asserted their will over the Utes, walking away with a 35-6 win and No. 6 spot in the AP Poll. This was a big win to get out of the way for the Ducks, but No. 24 USC and No. 16 Oregon State still loom on their schedule. Their hopes of rematching with Washington for a shot at a Playoff bid are still alive. But despite the Utes’ loss, Salt Lake City made for an electric College GameDay atmosphere.

OHIO STATE OUTLASTS BADGERS

It looks like both Penn State and Ohio State had to overcome hangovers following their clash last week in Columbus. Still, the Buckeyes escaped Camp Randall with a 24-10 win. For Nittany Lions fans, something about this was frustrating. Ohio State continued to show its weaknesses — weaknesses that Penn State failed to exploit just one week ago.

AIR FORCE SURVIVES SNOW ATTACK

While the East Coast braved a heat wave, the first snow game of the season was going down in the Centennial State. Despite a snowball attack and general chaos, Air Force took down Colorado State 30-13 and moved to 8-0. The Falcons are now No. 17 in the AP Poll and are having a sneaky-good season.

WASHINGTON FENDS OFF STANFORD

With Oregon State’s loss to Arizona, the Pac-12 cannibalization has officially begun. But, a clear path to the playoff remains for one team: Washington. The Huskies continued their strong campaign this week by taking down Stanford in an uncomfortably close game — a 42-33 win.

