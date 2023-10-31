Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 8

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)
Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott
Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda
Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*
Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
New York Jets: Adrian Amos
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson
San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens
Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*
Standout Performers:
- Jahan Dotson had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
- Chris Godwin had one carry for 14 yards, and five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:
He did also unfortunately misjudge (and may have been held during?) the end-of-game Hail Mary:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 36 carries for 128 yards:
Other Notable Numbers:
- Micah Parsons had two tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup for the Cowboys.
- Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles, including a sack, for the Falcons.
- Joey Porter, Jr. had five tackles for the Steelers.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
- Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
- Jesse Luketa had two tackles for the Cardinals.
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 11 yards for the Patriots.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had two carries for zero yards.
- Allen Robinson had a tackle, and was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Steelers.
- Blake Gillikin had four punts for an average of 51.8 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
- Jordan Stout had five punts for an average of 48.4 yards per punt for the Ravens.
