Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 8

No. 14 gets into the end zone for the Bucs.

By LndoBSD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

  • Jahan Dotson had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
  • Chris Godwin had one carry for 14 yards, and five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:

He did also unfortunately misjudge (and may have been held during?) the end-of-game Hail Mary:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 36 carries for 128 yards:

Other Notable Numbers:

  • Micah Parsons had two tackles, including a sack, and a pass breakup for the Cowboys.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles, including a sack, for the Falcons.
  • Joey Porter, Jr. had five tackles for the Steelers.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Bengals.
  • Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
  • Jesse Luketa had two tackles for the Cardinals.
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 11 yards for the Patriots.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • The Panthers’ Miles Sanders had two carries for zero yards.
  • Allen Robinson had a tackle, and was targeted once, but did not record a reception for the Steelers.
  • Blake Gillikin had four punts for an average of 51.8 yards per punt for the Cardinals.
  • Jordan Stout had five punts for an average of 48.4 yards per punt for the Ravens.

