Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 8

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Blake Gillikin, Jesse Luketa

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones, Connor McGovern

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Miles Sanders

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, Trace McSorley (practice squad)

Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Scott

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda

Green Bay Packers: Sean Clifford*, Rasheed Walker

Houston Texans: Juice Scruggs*

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Jacksonville Jaguars: Brenton Strange*, Parker Washington*

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

New York Jets: Adrian Amos

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter, Jr.*, Allen Robinson

San Francisco 49ers: Ji’Ayir Brown*, Kevin Givens

Seattle Seahawks: Chris Stoll*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin

Washington Commanders: Tariq Castro-Fields*, Jahan Dotson, Mitchell Tinsley*

Standout Performers:

Jahan Dotson had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:

Chris Godwin had one carry for 14 yards, and five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:

Chris Godwin hauls it in and the Buccaneers score just two plays after the INT



He did also unfortunately misjudge (and may have been held during?) the end-of-game Hail Mary:

The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 36 carries for 128 yards:

Other Notable Numbers: