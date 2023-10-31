Snap Counts: Penn State vs. Indiana

Forty-one Penn State players had at least one snap in Saturday’s 33-24 win over Indiana.
NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.
Offense: 78 snaps (620)
Quarterbacks
Drew Allar: 76 (537)
Beau Pribula: 2 (81)
Running Backs
Kaytron Allen: 43 (265)
Nick Singleton: 40 (313)
Wide Receivers
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 66 (453)
Malik McClain: 61 (178)
Dante Cephas: 41 (187)
Harrison Wallace III: 8 (235)
Malick Meiga: 4 (18)
Tight Ends
Tyler Warren: 72 (419)
Theo Johnson: 50 (409)
Khalil Dinkins: 5 (79)
Offensive Line
Olu Fashanu: 78 (494)
Hunter Nourzad: 78 (508)
Sal Wormley: 67 (473)
Drew Shelton: 66 (240)
Vega Iaone: 46 (424)
JB Nelson: 43 (270)
Caedan Wallace: 12 (432)
Defense: 53 snaps (481)
Defensive Ends
Adisa Isaac: 42 (243)
Dani Dennis-Sutton: 41 (252)
Zuriah Fisher: 19 (145)
Jameial Lyons: 4 (39)
Defensive Tackles
Zane Durant: 30 (199)
D’Von Ellies: 25 (181)
Hakeem Beamon: 22 (208)
Coziah Izzard: 18 (130)
Jordan van den Berg: 4 (100)
Linebackers
Abdul Carter: 43 (343)
Curtis Jacobs: 38 (299)
Kobe King: 35 (200)
Tyler Elsdon: 11 (94)
Dominic DeLuca: 7 (136)
Cornerbacks
Kalen King: 50 (345)
Johnny Dixon: 47 (335)
DaeQuan Hardy: 32 (202)
Cam Miller: 8 (166)
Safeties
Jaylen Reed: 50 (288)
Kevin Winston Jr: 44 (259)
Keaton Ellis: 12 (164)
Zakee Wheatley: 1 (177)
Notes and Thoughts:
- The depth at wide receiver and defensive end really dried up this week, with only 5 WRs and 4 DEs getting snaps. Was Liam Clifford hurt? The defense especially missed Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover this week.
- Zakee Wheatley had only one snap in the game, and it was the blown coverage that gave Indiana its first touchdown.
- Olu Fashanu and Hunter Nourzad were the only offensive linemen to play every snap. The lack of continuity on the line may be affecting their play. They struggled to contain Indiana’s pass rush and get a push in the running game.
- Beau Pribula had only 2 snaps. I was hoping we would see a play package with Pribula, but I don’t think it’s coming to fruition this season.
- Sometimes you have to win ugly. Before last week, Penn State’s 18 previous games were decided by more than one score. It had been a while since PSU was dragged into a slugfest with a team they should have handled easily, and it felt like they were due for a game like this.
- On to Maryland!
Loading comments...