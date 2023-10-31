Snap Counts: Penn State vs. Indiana

Forty-one Penn State players had at least one snap in Saturday’s 33-24 win over Indiana.

NOTE: All plays run are counted as snaps. Pre-snap penalties and timeouts called before a play are not included. Season totals are in parentheses.

Offense: 78 snaps (620)

Quarterbacks

Drew Allar: 76 (537)

Beau Pribula: 2 (81)

Running Backs

Kaytron Allen: 43 (265)

Nick Singleton: 40 (313)

Wide Receivers

KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 66 (453)

Malik McClain: 61 (178)

Dante Cephas: 41 (187)

Harrison Wallace III: 8 (235)

Malick Meiga: 4 (18)

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren: 72 (419)

Theo Johnson: 50 (409)

Khalil Dinkins: 5 (79)

Offensive Line

Olu Fashanu: 78 (494)

Hunter Nourzad: 78 (508)

Sal Wormley: 67 (473)

Drew Shelton: 66 (240)

Vega Iaone: 46 (424)

JB Nelson: 43 (270)

Caedan Wallace: 12 (432)

Defense: 53 snaps (481)

Defensive Ends

Adisa Isaac: 42 (243)

Dani Dennis-Sutton: 41 (252)

Zuriah Fisher: 19 (145)

Jameial Lyons: 4 (39)

Defensive Tackles

Zane Durant: 30 (199)

D’Von Ellies: 25 (181)

Hakeem Beamon: 22 (208)

Coziah Izzard: 18 (130)

Jordan van den Berg: 4 (100)

Linebackers

Abdul Carter: 43 (343)

Curtis Jacobs: 38 (299)

Kobe King: 35 (200)

Tyler Elsdon: 11 (94)

Dominic DeLuca: 7 (136)

Cornerbacks

Kalen King: 50 (345)

Johnny Dixon: 47 (335)

DaeQuan Hardy: 32 (202)

Cam Miller: 8 (166)

Safeties

Jaylen Reed: 50 (288)

Kevin Winston Jr: 44 (259)

Keaton Ellis: 12 (164)

Zakee Wheatley: 1 (177)

Notes and Thoughts: