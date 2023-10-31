Blessed & Honored: Indiana Visitor List & More

Despite a sleepy post-Ohio State showing at Beaver Stadium, Penn State football was still able to pull together a solid recruiting weekend with Indiana in town. A handful of targets made their way to Beaver Stadium, and offers were flying out the door from James Franklin’s staff.

But, first, Penn State took a step forward with an exciting prospect from the Sunshine State.

PENN STATE MAKES TOP 10 FOR FOUR-STAR LB

Four-star Florida linebacker Tarvos “TJ” Alford recently released his top 10 list, and the Nittany Lions are on it. Alford is a top-100 player in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports Composite rankings, and is currently considered a favorite to land at the University of Florida. Pulling Alford away from his southern roots could be a tall order for Penn State, as programs like Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia are also in the running.

Big Ten foes Rutgers and Ohio State also made Alford’s newest cut.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB TJ Alford is down to Schools!



The 6’2 205 LB from Port Saint Lucie, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/AD7j5B6Aoo pic.twitter.com/KGtZpkNCXj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 26, 2023

A crappy on-field product, touch-and-go weather, and a generally checked-out student section made for a tough recruiting pitch this weekend. Still, Penn State hauled in a solid list of prospects on campus.

Many of this weekend’s visitors were not only uncommitted to, but also un-offered by Penn State. Here are the latest offers to go out:

CLASS OF 2025

Penn State’s staff handed out a pair of confirmed new offers to the Class of 2025: linebacker Alex Tatsch and wideout Darien Williams. Tatsch is an in-state product from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while Williams hails from Syracuse. HSSN reports that Franklin flew to Latrobe to visit Tatsch before checking in on Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin. Both players do not hold star ratings.

CLASS OF 2026

Defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler was the only Class of 2026 prospect to pick up a pre-game offer. The New Jersey native does not yet hold a star rating, but he holds offers from programs like Michigan State, Florida, and Miami.

CLASS OF 2027

Three new players in the Class of 2027 received offers from Penn State upon visiting this weekend: wideout Carter Bonner, athlete Jamier Brown, and running back Armand Hill. None of these players hold star ratings yet, which makes sense as they are barely teenagers.

Had a great visit to @PennStateFball today I absolutely enjoyed myself and had a great experience! I loved the environment and the culture!!! Thank you Penn State University for having me !#ShowTime pic.twitter.com/C67FXvbpZK — Jamier "Showtime" Brown (@ShowTimee_23) October 28, 2023

OTHER VISITORS

The lone confirmed visitor from the Class of 2024 was three-star wideout Syair Torrence, who recently decommitted from Michigan State. It appears that Torrence does not yet hold an offer from Penn State. Michigan, Pitt, and Temple are among the programs that he has outstanding offers from.

Class of 2026 quarterback Dia Bell was also in attendance. Bell is rated as a four-star by both On3 and Rivals and was offered by Penn State over the summer. The Florida native is the son of Raja Bell, who averaged nearly 10 points per game across a 16-year NBA career. Bell was an unlikely star in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2001 Eastern Conference Championship run.

A handful of prospects that already have received offers, like four-star wideout Naeshaun Montgomery three-star linebacker Mantrez Walker, four-star wideout De’zie Jones, and Florida quarterback Jyron Hughley also made their way to Beaver Stadium this weekend.