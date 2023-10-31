Blessed & Honored: Indiana Visitor List & More

Despite a sleepy post-Ohio State showing at Beaver Stadium, Penn State football was still able to pull together a solid recruiting weekend with Indiana in town. A handful of targets made their way to Beaver Stadium, and offers were flying out the door from James Franklin’s staff.
But, first, Penn State took a step forward with an exciting prospect from the Sunshine State.
PENN STATE MAKES TOP 10 FOR FOUR-STAR LB
Four-star Florida linebacker Tarvos “TJ” Alford recently released his top 10 list, and the Nittany Lions are on it. Alford is a top-100 player in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports Composite rankings, and is currently considered a favorite to land at the University of Florida. Pulling Alford away from his southern roots could be a tall order for Penn State, as programs like Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia are also in the running.
Big Ten foes Rutgers and Ohio State also made Alford’s newest cut.
BREAKING: Four-Star LB TJ Alford is down to Schools!
The 6’2 205 LB from Port Saint Lucie, FL is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class
Where Should He Go?
A crappy on-field product, touch-and-go weather, and a generally checked-out student section made for a tough recruiting pitch this weekend. Still, Penn State hauled in a solid list of prospects on campus.
Many of this weekend’s visitors were not only uncommitted to, but also un-offered by Penn State. Here are the latest offers to go out:
CLASS OF 2025
Penn State’s staff handed out a pair of confirmed new offers to the Class of 2025: linebacker Alex Tatsch and wideout Darien Williams. Tatsch is an in-state product from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while Williams hails from Syracuse. HSSN reports that Franklin flew to Latrobe to visit Tatsch before checking in on Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin. Both players do not hold star ratings.
After a great visit, I am blessed and humbled to announce, I have a received an offer from Penn State!! #WeAre ⚪️ @coachjfranklin @CoachTerryPSU @Coach_MannyDiaz @ZemaitisTouch_ @Coachdanconnor @CoachRobbSmith @LATROBEFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/40sKcOc2pN— Alex Tatsch (@AlexTatsch5) October 29, 2023
Blessed and thankful to receive my first P5 offer from @PennStateFball @coachmhagans @shadrich80 @CoachAhmadPSU #WeAre @CBASyrFootball @brucewill15 @RealCoachBruno1 pic.twitter.com/AmOP2oSE9G— Darien (@darienwilliamss) October 28, 2023
CLASS OF 2026
Defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler was the only Class of 2026 prospect to pick up a pre-game offer. The New Jersey native does not yet hold a star rating, but he holds offers from programs like Michigan State, Florida, and Miami.
After a great conversation with @coachjfranklin I’m blessed to receive a offer from Penn State University @PennStateFball @RyanSnyderOn3 @CoachAhmadPSU @bccoachvito @BergenCathFBall @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @MrCarter57 @mohrrecruiting @ChadSimmons @TheUCReport… pic.twitter.com/nPGGPnpuZr— Jermaine Kinsler (@jermainekinsle3) October 28, 2023
CLASS OF 2027
Three new players in the Class of 2027 received offers from Penn State upon visiting this weekend: wideout Carter Bonner, athlete Jamier Brown, and running back Armand Hill. None of these players hold star ratings yet, which makes sense as they are barely teenagers.
All praise to the Most High! After a great conversation with @coachjfranklin I'm blessed and humble to announce I've earned an offer to Penn State University @CoachJTurner1 @The_hive_ath @210ths @Evolve2tenths @CoachTerryPSU @NittanySN @EdOBrienCFB @RivalsFriedman @AveryHawkins pic.twitter.com/v0zanFGtvf— CARTER BONNER (@CarterBonner8) October 28, 2023
#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachTerryPSU I’m beyond grateful and excited to announce I’ve received an offer from Penn State University @coachjfranklin @210ths @RodSteele16 pic.twitter.com/I5g1fDLIft— Mondo (@ArmandHill_2) October 28, 2023
Had a great visit to @PennStateFball today I absolutely enjoyed myself and had a great experience! I loved the environment and the culture!!! Thank you Penn State University for having me !#ShowTime pic.twitter.com/C67FXvbpZK— Jamier "Showtime" Brown (@ShowTimee_23) October 28, 2023
OTHER VISITORS
The lone confirmed visitor from the Class of 2024 was three-star wideout Syair Torrence, who recently decommitted from Michigan State. It appears that Torrence does not yet hold an offer from Penn State. Michigan, Pitt, and Temple are among the programs that he has outstanding offers from.
I had a great time visiting @PennStateFball today. I got to witness a great atmosphere and a big time program. @coachjfranklin @CoachAhmadPSU @CBASyrFootball @brucewill15 @RealCoachBruno1 pic.twitter.com/gKHdUyTRpB— Syair “Ten” Torrence (@Syair_10) October 28, 2023
Class of 2026 quarterback Dia Bell was also in attendance. Bell is rated as a four-star by both On3 and Rivals and was offered by Penn State over the summer. The Florida native is the son of Raja Bell, who averaged nearly 10 points per game across a 16-year NBA career. Bell was an unlikely star in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2001 Eastern Conference Championship run.
THANK YOU @coachjfranklin @Coach_Yurcich @DannyOBrienQB @CoachAhmadPSU @chrismahon_ @djbryant13 and the rest of the amazing staff of @PennStateFball for making our visit to Happy Valley an unbelievable experience. Can’t wait to be back! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/4DUPc2C1sR— RajaBell19 (@Bell19Raja) October 30, 2023
A handful of prospects that already have received offers, like four-star wideout Naeshaun Montgomery three-star linebacker Mantrez Walker, four-star wideout De’zie Jones, and Florida quarterback Jyron Hughley also made their way to Beaver Stadium this weekend.
Appreciative For The Love And Hospitality Shown In Happy Valley This Weekend ! Thanks For Everything…. #WeAre #NittanyLions @Coach_MannyDiaz @ZemaitisTouch_ @coachjfranklin @knnysndrs @djbryant13 pic.twitter.com/G9hljAvLPq— Mantrez Walker (@MantrezWalker) October 29, 2023
I will be back at @PennStateFball this weekend‼️ @coachseider @coachjfranklin @coachmhagans pic.twitter.com/3WaIRJpM38— Jyron Hughley (@JyronHughley) October 26, 2023
I Will Be Back At @PennStateFball This Weekend ‼️‼️ @coachjfranklin @coachseider @coachmhagans pic.twitter.com/uVcybkUygc— Naeshaun Montgomery (@NaeshaunM) October 26, 2023
