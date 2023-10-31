Penn State Ranked #11 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The inaugural College Football Playoff Rankings are out, and Penn State came in at number 11.

The Nittany Lions are one of three current Big Ten (and Big Ten East) teams in the first instance of the rankings, with Ohio State (1) and Michigan (3) also making an appearance. Next year’s new additions of Washington (5), Oregon (6), UCLA (19) and USC (20) also appeared in the rankings.

This is the last season in which only four teams make the playoffs. The first rounds of the playoffs will be featured in the Rose and Sugar Bowls on January first, followed by the National Title Game in Houston on January 8.

PSU still has a shot at the playoffs, but it all comes down to the next few weeks. Penn State has Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, and Michigan State over the course of November, with the matchup against the Wolverines by far the toughest test remaining.