Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 5

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach

Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023

Opponent: USC Trojans/Alabama Crimson Tide

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

247’s pick stays the same for the third consecutive week, as does CBS Sports. While ESPN’s Bonagura remains with his PSU-USC in the Fiesta selection, Schlabach changes their Peach Bowl opponent to match CBS Sports. Considering how USC’s defense played against Colorado, Penn State would certainly stand a chance against the Trojans.