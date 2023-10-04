 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 5

After the win over Northwestern, where are the Nittany Lions slotted in the postseason?

By LndoBSD
/ new
USC v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)

Bowl: Fiesta/Peach
Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: USC Trojans/Alabama Crimson Tide

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

Guest Pickers:

Yahoo Sports

Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

247’s pick stays the same for the third consecutive week, as does CBS Sports. While ESPN’s Bonagura remains with his PSU-USC in the Fiesta selection, Schlabach changes their Peach Bowl opponent to match CBS Sports. Considering how USC’s defense played against Colorado, Penn State would certainly stand a chance against the Trojans.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...