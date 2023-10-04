Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 5

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Peach
Location: Tempe, AZ/Atlanta, GA
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 30th, 2023
Opponent: USC Trojans/Alabama Crimson Tide
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
Guest Pickers:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
247’s pick stays the same for the third consecutive week, as does CBS Sports. While ESPN’s Bonagura remains with his PSU-USC in the Fiesta selection, Schlabach changes their Peach Bowl opponent to match CBS Sports. Considering how USC’s defense played against Colorado, Penn State would certainly stand a chance against the Trojans.
