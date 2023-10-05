SWH is Not Looking Ahead (Wink Wink)

As Colin noted yesterday in his SWH post, the Nittany Lion defense has been stellar this season. Much of that is due to their defensive coordinator. USA Today wonders how much Diaz is being compensated for his performance...

Personally, I’m for whatever will get Manny to stay longer. What do you all think? Will his stay in Happy Valley be longer than two years?

Speaking of Mr. Diaz, he apparently has strong thoughts about the team’s October 21st opponent.

He is media-savvy enough to know what he was doing with that soundbite.

After their schedule was announced earlier this week, Flo Wrestling looks at Penn State’s expected lineup.

ICYMI, the Nittany Lion basketball team released TV times for their games.

Speaking of team schedules, the perennial power gymnastics squad put out their season slate.

Finally, it looks like Pat Narduzzi has wised up.

I wish the very best for you, Christian!