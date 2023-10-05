Fall Sports Recap: Hitting the Road

Women’s Volleyball

The volleyball team picked up two huge road wins in conference play, sweeping Illinois and beating No. 13 Minnesota 3-1. Jess Mruzik (21 kills), Taylor Trammell (16 kills, .800 hit %), and Allie Holland (7 blocks) were outstanding in the win over Minnesota to help the Nittany Lions remain undefeated in conference play.

Setter Mac Podraza was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week on Monday. Her 11.29 assists per set in last weekend’s matches set up a near-unstoppable Penn State attack.

Upcoming Games: Friday vs. Indiana (7pm), Saturday vs. Ohio State (6:30pm on B1G Network)

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer team is still undefeated following a road trip to the Great Lakes State, earning a 1-1 tie with No. 22 Michigan before defeating Michigan State 3-1. Payton Linnehan scored two goals over the weekend to lead the way for the Nittany Lions offense. All four of Penn State’s shots on goal in the two matches were goals.

The Nittany Lions have not trailed at any point this season, and the team is currently No. 1 in the RPI rankings.

Upcoming Game: Sunday vs. Ohio State (1pm on B1G+)

Field Hockey

The field hockey team fell to Maryland 4-2 on Sunday. Sophia Gladieux and Carly Gannon each scored a goal, but the defense struggled to contain Maryland’s offensive attack, allowing four goals on 12 shots on goal.

Upcoming Game: Friday vs. Ohio State (5pm on B1G+)

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team played Michigan State to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Penn State’s defense held the Spartans without a shot on goal in the entire contest. Goalie Kris Shakes earned his sixth shutout of the season. The Nittany Lions remain tied with Northwestern for the lead in the Big Ten standings.

Upcoming Game: Saturday vs. Indiana (Noon on B1G Network)

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team opened its home schedule last weekend against UConn but was unable to earn a win in either game. Penn State dropped the first game 2-0 before tying the Huskies 1-1 in Game 2. Alyssa Machado scored the only goal of the weekend for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Colgate (6pm on ESPN+), Saturday at Colgate (2pm on ESPN+)

National Rankings