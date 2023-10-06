6 College Football Games to Watch During Penn State’s Bye Week

(#12)Oklahoma at (#3)Texas

Noon, ABC

The Red River Shootout typically delivers as one of the most entertaining games of the season. That wasn’t the case a year ago, as Texas walloped Oklahoma 49-0. However, Brent Venables is righting the ship in year two as head coach as the Sooners have looked impressive during its 5-0 start. Saturday will be their biggest test by a mile, but both offenses have the juice for another high-scoring thriller that we’ve come to expect of this rivalry.

Prediction: Texas-41, Oklahoma-33

(#23)LSU at (#21)Missouri

Noon, ESPN

LSU’s offense is humming under quarterback Jayden Daniels, but they also has one of the worst secondaries in the nation. That’s great news for Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook, who is averaging nearly 300 yards passing per game with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He can help hand LSU its third loss and make them go poof from the rankings for a long while.

Prediction: Missouri-34, LSU-31

(#11)Alabama at Texas A&M

3:30 p.m., CBS

This game came down to the very last play a year ago, when a failed two-point attempt crushed the Aggies hope for an upset. There’s no reason to think they can’t succeed this time around as the Alabama offense still has many things to clean up to get to its previous glory.

Prediction: Alabama-21, Texas A&M-17

(#20)Kentucky at (#1)Georgia

7 p.m., ESPN

I’ll admit I didn’t have this game on my radar until watching both play on Saturday. Kentucky completely outmusceled Florida, while Georgia had to rely on just tossing the ball up to Brock Bowers to sneak past an Auburn team that won’t be confused for a contender this seaon. Maybe everything will click for Georgia soon, but right now they sure don’t look like a team that can just outclass opponents.

Prediction: Georgia-23, Kentucky-20

(#10)Notre Dame at (#25)Louisville

7:37 p.m., ABC

The Irish are playing a ranked team in prime time for the third week in a row. Fortunately for them, there is probably quite a dropoff from Ohio State and Duke to Louisville, who I get the feeling won’t be in the Top 25 the remainder of the season. They’ll give Notre Dame their best shot, but the Irish defense should be too good to let them keep up.

Prediction: Notre Dame-28, Louisville-17

(#24)Fresno State at Wyoming

8 p.m., FOX

Fresno State is fighting to be the best of the Non-5, but will face a stiff test in Laramie. Wyoming is a surprising 4-1 and gave Texas a battle through three quarters in its only loss. They already pulled off an upset at home against Texas Tech in week one, and could be ready for another in front of a national prime time audience.

Prediction: Wyoming-27, Fresno State-24

