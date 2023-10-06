The B1G Preview And BSD Challenge: Maryland Vs Ohio State Highlight Week

There are a number of competitive games this week, at least on paper. Illinois and Nebraska are looking for their first conference win, while Rutgers goes to Madison looking to keep their record against the Big Ten West intact. Can Purdue pull off the upset against Iowa? And, of course, the highlight of the week, Maryland at Ohio State.

Standings

Standings Writer Points Writer Points Eli 352 Marty 256 Chris 255 Lando 240 Jared 217 Colin 206 Bennett 200 Tim 197 Will 178 Ryan 50

I lead the pack for the time being, but both Chris and Marty are one good week away from taking over the top spot. Curious about how we’ve performed so far this season? Go see the full standings!

Games

Friday, October 6

8:00 PM

Nebraska (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

ILL -3.0 | O/U: 42.5 | FS1

Two teams desperate for a conference win meet in must win mode. As hyperbolic as it may sound, the loser of this game is looking at missing a bowl game altogether. With that in the backdrop, expect these two teams to play like they don’t want to miss a bowl.

Should you watch? Based on the line for the other game, this is the pick.

Prediction: Illinois 23, Nebraska 17

Saturday, October 7

12:00 PM

Maryland (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

OSU -19.5 | O/U: 57 | FOX

Maryland has yet to beat a ranked opponent as a Big Ten member, and, of the Big Three, Ohio State is the only team they have yet to beat. This is, on paper, the best Maryland team that has taken on Ohio State, and fortuitously for the Terrapins, they get the Buckeyes early enough that the team is pretty healthy. I don’t expect Maryland to win, but I think this will be a game throughout.

Should you watch? It’s this or the Red River Rivalry, so may as well.

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Maryland 30

Rutgers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

WIS -13.0 | O/U: 44 | Peacock

Another “has yet to beat” game, Rutgers goes into Madison with its best shot at a victory against the Badgers as a Big Ten member. Wisconsin is looking better and better, but they’re still in a transition year as Luke Fickell installs his preferred offensive and defensive systems. Meanwhile, the build continues in Greg Schiano’s second stint with the Knights. Of all the games this week, this one is the most intriguing in my opinion.

Should you watch? It’s on The Cock, so your mileage may vary.

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Rutgers 20

3:00 PM

Howard (2-2) vs. Northwestern (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Line TBD | O/U TBD | B1G Network

If you’re curious about why this game is at 3 PM Eastern instead of the usual 3:30, it’s due to BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL ON SATURDAY NIGHT! Go watch your undefeated-in-conference-play Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Buckeyes on the Big Ten Network!

Should you watch? You thought I was going to talk about this game?

Prediction: Northwestern 48, Howard 7

3:30 PM

Purdue (2-3, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 38.5 | Peacock

Peacock: Home of your Purdue Boilermakers. Between football and basketball, the Boilermakers have by far the most games on the platform. Speaking of platform, can the Boilers use last week’s win against Illinois as a springboard for the season? Or will Iowa’s defense suffocate Purdue into submission?

Should you watch? See Rutgers/Wisconsin

Prediction: Iowa 20, Purdue 17

7:30 PM

No. 2 Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

MICH -18.5 | O/U: 46 | NBC/Peacock

It’s hard to not use the transitive theory to try and predict what will happen in this game. Nebraska and Minnesota played a hard fought, close game. Michigan blew the doors off Nebraska. Therefore, Michigan is going to do the same to the Gophers, right?

Well, probably, because they’re Michigan. Don’t be surprised, however, if Minnesota is a lot more adept at doing what Nebraska tried to do, given that they have a multi-year head start on the whole “run the ball, burn clock, and hope for dear life the 10-minute drive leads to a score” thing the teams in the West are going for.

Should you watch? At least until it gets out of hand

Prediction: Michigan 27, Minnesota 10

