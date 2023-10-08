Poll Watch: Penn State Moves to No. 5 in Coaches Poll; Stays No. 6 in AP

Penn State climbed one spot from their previous ranking in one poll after their bye week.

The Nittany Lions now rank No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, while remaining sixth in the Associated Press poll after third-ranked Texas fell to Oklahoma. The Sooners jumped over Penn State in the AP Poll.

Penn State remains one of just three Big Ten teams in the rankings, along with Michigan (2nd in both polls) and Ohio State, (3rd in both polls). Iowa and Maryland continue to receive votes in both polls, as does West Virginia.

The Nittany Lions take on UMass at 3:30 on October 14th.