Penn State Opens as Massive Favorite Over UMASS

In news that shouldn’t come as too much of a suprise, Penn State opened as an overwhelming 42.5 point favorite over UMASS. The Minutemen will be the Nittany Lions final nonconference game of the season, and the final test before meeting with Ohio State in Columbus on October 21.

UMASS enters the game on a six-game losing skid after opening the season with a victory at New Mexico State. Since the week 0 victory, the Minutemen have suffered loses against Auburn, Miami (OH), Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, Arkansas State, and Toledo. UMASS held a 21-17 halftime lead against Toledo on Saturday, but a 24-3 second half deficit sunk their chances of a victory.

Penn State is coming off a bye following a 5-0 start that concluded with a 41-13 victory at Northwestern. The Minutemen will visit Penn State on Saturday, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The game will be aired on BTN.