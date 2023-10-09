 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CFB Week 6: What Twitter Had To Say

Miami may have lost a football game in the dumbest possible way.

Syndication: The Oklahoman BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an idle week, Penn State football stayed put at No. 6 in the AP Poll. But, there were plenty of moving parts around the Nittany Lions in the latest rankings.

Toward the end of the Red River Showdown, Kirk Herbstreit said on the broadcast that it was “one of those days you kick your feet up and watch college football all day.” And, yes, he was right. This weekend’s slate ended up being a fun one.

RED RIVER SHOWDOWN DELIVERS

The highlight of this week’s action ended up being, predictably, the Red River Showdown. After being shut out against the Longhorns last year, No. 12 Oklahoma pulled off a clinical game-winning drive to take down No. 3 Texas, 34-30. The Sooners leaped to No. 5 in the AP Poll thanks to their performance and have now won five of the last six editions of this rivalry game.

OHIO STATE STRUGGLES WITH MARYLAND

I’ve been on the #RankMaryland train for a bit now, but it looks like the Terps’ chances of cracking the AP Top 25 are gone for good.

Mike Locksley’s crew marched into Columbus and went toe-to-toe with Ohio State for three quarters — drawing a tie at halftime and trailing by just three heading into the final frame. Still, the No. 4 Buckeyes found a way to open things up in the fourth quarter and walk away with a 37-17 victory.

MIAMI FINDS AN INEXPLICABLE WAY TO LOSE

This may have been one of the craziest finishes to a game yet this season, and one of the dumbest coaching decisions in recent memory. No. 17 Miami saw its undefeated season come to an end when Mario Cristobal decided to run real football plays instead of taking a knee when the game was in the bag for the Hurricanes. What ensued was nightmare fuel for any football fan. Miami dropped to No. 25 after its 23-20 loss.

NOTRE DAME LOSES...AGAIN

It might be time to start talking about Louisville. The Cardinals now boast a No. 14 ranking and a clean record after taking down a top-10 Notre Dame team, 33-20. The Irish now have two losses on the year and you can’t help but wonder how different the college football narrative would be had Kyle McCord not let that game-winning drive a few weeks ago. Notre Dame now sits at No. 21, and Ohio State is No. 3 — plus, the Irish have USC to deal with next.

