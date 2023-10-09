CFB Week 6: What Twitter Had To Say

After an idle week, Penn State football stayed put at No. 6 in the AP Poll. But, there were plenty of moving parts around the Nittany Lions in the latest rankings.

Toward the end of the Red River Showdown, Kirk Herbstreit said on the broadcast that it was “one of those days you kick your feet up and watch college football all day.” And, yes, he was right. This weekend’s slate ended up being a fun one.

RED RIVER SHOWDOWN DELIVERS

The highlight of this week’s action ended up being, predictably, the Red River Showdown. After being shut out against the Longhorns last year, No. 12 Oklahoma pulled off a clinical game-winning drive to take down No. 3 Texas, 34-30. The Sooners leaped to No. 5 in the AP Poll thanks to their performance and have now won five of the last six editions of this rivalry game.

holy mother of god — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) October 7, 2023

Oh this is S-Tier — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 7, 2023

Here’s Dillon Gabriel’s dagger to Nic Anderson from about as close to the action as you can get. pic.twitter.com/m1f8uj1gRp — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 7, 2023

The Golden Hat is back in Norman. pic.twitter.com/OU7ayEfoYJ — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2023

Texas fans love to clown with the Bijan highlight. We gotta use this one the same way. Lol pic.twitter.com/X9dWbVCDCq — Blessed_Daily (@BlueBloodOU) October 8, 2023

We were all @bakermayfield during that game-winning drive!



Show us your reaction videos ⤵️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/kBfF63ShVc — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 8, 2023

OHIO STATE STRUGGLES WITH MARYLAND

I’ve been on the #RankMaryland train for a bit now, but it looks like the Terps’ chances of cracking the AP Top 25 are gone for good.

Mike Locksley’s crew marched into Columbus and went toe-to-toe with Ohio State for three quarters — drawing a tie at halftime and trailing by just three heading into the final frame. Still, the No. 4 Buckeyes found a way to open things up in the fourth quarter and walk away with a 37-17 victory.

Maryland just Marylanded so hard omfg — Caroline (@_supcaroline) October 7, 2023

Ohio State escorting Maryland back to irrelevancy pic.twitter.com/WDIkvjuv4K — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) October 8, 2023

Kyle MidCord’s first half against Maryland pic.twitter.com/Mdl1I7g38e — MGo (@MJoeBean) October 7, 2023

Transitive property tells us that Ohio State is way better than Ohio State.



Ohio St beat Indiana by 20

Maryland beat Indiana by 27



Ohio State beat Maryland by 20 pic.twitter.com/kwc1kVSCYi — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) October 8, 2023

MIAMI FINDS AN INEXPLICABLE WAY TO LOSE

This may have been one of the craziest finishes to a game yet this season, and one of the dumbest coaching decisions in recent memory. No. 17 Miami saw its undefeated season come to an end when Mario Cristobal decided to run real football plays instead of taking a knee when the game was in the bag for the Hurricanes. What ensued was nightmare fuel for any football fan. Miami dropped to No. 25 after its 23-20 loss.

WHY is Miami not just taking a knee here?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/cDNwwTtbBE — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 8, 2023

I was hoping to find the Georgia Tech broadcast. It’s everything I wanted.

pic.twitter.com/Xpg5C3xEOc — FQ Just Means Less (@FQACC) October 8, 2023

I completely forgot Mario Cristobal had almost the EXACT same thing happen to him in the 2018 Oregon-Stanford game, ran the ball instead of kneeling and fumbled. pic.twitter.com/uOX0KzRn5Z — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 8, 2023

Georgia Tech: Mathematically the game is over as they can simply kneel and time will expire



Miami: lmao watch this — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2023

mario cristobal managing a game with a 99.9% win expectancy pic.twitter.com/vgscqNYEUz — Trey Rowland (@trey_rowland59) October 8, 2023

Paul Finebaum on Miami's loss, Mario Cristobal:



“It will transcend sports, the stupidity of Mario Cristobal... There are very few times in our industry when you see something so bone-headed and moronic as what we saw from Miami."



More: https://t.co/3YvlfMhIyc pic.twitter.com/F5dWL0iPhr — On3 (@On3sports) October 8, 2023

So the Miami thing actually gets stupider, if you can believe it. Cristobal just doesn’t take a knee at the end of games. He hasn’t all year. I don’t understand it. I’m not sure anyone would understand it. But it’s his thing. pic.twitter.com/A7Hulb92gv — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 8, 2023

NOTRE DAME LOSES...AGAIN

It might be time to start talking about Louisville. The Cardinals now boast a No. 14 ranking and a clean record after taking down a top-10 Notre Dame team, 33-20. The Irish now have two losses on the year and you can’t help but wonder how different the college football narrative would be had Kyle McCord not let that game-winning drive a few weeks ago. Notre Dame now sits at No. 21, and Ohio State is No. 3 — plus, the Irish have USC to deal with next.

Shoutout to all the people that tried to tell me Notre Dame and LSU would make it to the CFP over Penn State pic.twitter.com/iiC2VxzfbL — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) October 8, 2023

I loathe Notre Dame football, but acting like playing four Top 25 games in a row (all at night) is not extremely difficult is comical pic.twitter.com/drpe1qdumZ — Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) October 8, 2023

Ohio State fans when Notre Dame is unranked in 8 days. pic.twitter.com/lNpBkBCUrW — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) October 8, 2023

Cardinal fans burning things in the streets of Louisville late last night after defeating No. 10 Notre Dame.



I can remember for years UofL fans dogging on Kentucky fans for doing this. It’s clear they are no better than the rest. pic.twitter.com/jyUbwtz3r2 — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) October 8, 2023

Louisville has my mind in a blender. Extremely late arriving crowd, hardly any student section.



But this is my first time covering a game I think a building might actually crumble underneath me. They showed up tonight. pic.twitter.com/L9SyWvR8TC — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) October 8, 2023