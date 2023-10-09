Kickoff Time Announced for Penn State vs. Ohio State

At long last, one of Penn State’s (and the nation’s) most highly-anticipted games of the season has a kickoff time. Penn State and Ohio State will kick off at noon for their week eight clash in Columbus. The game will be aired on FOX as part of the network’s Big Noon Saturday

Penn State jumped one spot to #5 in the Coaches Poll following its bye week, and remain #6 in the AP Poll. Ohio State stands at #3 in both polls, behind Georgia and Michigan.

Ohio State is coming off a home victory over Maryland, where the Terps managed to stay in the game through three quarters before the Buckeyes pulled away with a 17-0 fourth quarter that ultimately led to a 37-17 final score. Ohio State will travel to Purdue on Saturday while Penn State will host UMASS as both are heavily favored to remain unbeated before their match-up on Oct. 21.