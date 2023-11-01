Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 9

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: January 1st, 2024
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach ($)
Bowl: Fiesta/Cotton
Location: Tempe, AZ/Arlington, TX
Date: January 1st, 2024/December 29th, 2023
Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Texas Longhorns
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
Guest Pickers:
Sporting News
Bowl: Peach
Location: Atlanta, GA
Date: December 30th, 2023
Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
The biggest shake-up this week is 247 dropping the Nittany Lions into the Citrus Bowl to face the Rebels. Meanwhile, CBS Sports leaves Penn State in the Peach Bowl, but exchanges the Tide for Oklahoma, following the Sooners’ loss to Kansas. Finally, there are no changes for the ESPN writers. It may becoming clear which outlets are actually watching the games each week...
