Penn State Bowl Projections: Week 9

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: January 1st, 2024

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Bowl: Fiesta/Cotton

Location: Tempe, AZ/Arlington, TX

Date: January 1st, 2024/December 29th, 2023

Opponent: Oregon Ducks/Texas Longhorns

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Guest Pickers:

Bowl: Peach

Location: Atlanta, GA

Date: December 30th, 2023

Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide

The biggest shake-up this week is 247 dropping the Nittany Lions into the Citrus Bowl to face the Rebels. Meanwhile, CBS Sports leaves Penn State in the Peach Bowl, but exchanges the Tide for Oklahoma, following the Sooners’ loss to Kansas. Finally, there are no changes for the ESPN writers. It may becoming clear which outlets are actually watching the games each week...