Success with Hyperlinking Gets a Scare

Happy Halloween!

A former D-III football coach told ESPN on Saturday that former Michigan assistant Connor Stalions paid him to attend Penn State’s game against UMass. Stalions had also given him tickets for Saturday’s 33-24 win over Indiana. James Franklin did note that Penn State changed its signs during the bye week.

Saturday’s performance by the defense was by far its worst of the season, giving up a season-high 24 points. The Hoosiers appeared to find some weaknesses in what was otherwise a near-perfect defense through seven games.

The women’s soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Indiana to advance in the Big Ten Tournament. The Lions will play Iowa in the Big Ten semifinals Thursday (7:30pm on B1G Network).

The women’s volleyball and men’s hockey teams both dropped in their respective polls this week after struggling in their weekend games. Volleyball now ranks No. 16 and men’s hockey No. 17.

Need a last-minute Penn State-themed Halloween costume? The Daily Collegian offers some ideas.