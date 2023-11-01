 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NCAA Football: Penn State at Maryland

Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State at Maryland

The Nittany Lions hit the road again, taking on the Terrapins in College Park.

By Cari Greene
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-1; 4-1 Big Ten East) vs Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 4, 2023—FOX

Maryland Stadium (Capacity: 51,802 / College Park, MD)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Maryland Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 175.2 (42) 109.2 (22) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push
Passing Offense (ypg) 217.6 (82) 231.2 (71) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 138.04 (55) 128.51 (58) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 392.8 (66) 340.5 (38) Total Defense (ypg)
Scoring Offense (ppg) 38.9 (T - 10) 20.38 (T - 30) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push
Rushing Defense (ypg) 74.2 (3) 137.9 (87) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 160.2 (T - 4) 280.5 (30) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 103.84 (6) 141.11 (52) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 234.5 (2) 418.4 (48) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 11,5 (3) 32.6 (37) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.43 (43) 9.22 (57) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 11.86 (30) 6.0 (50) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.12 (26) 40.07 (50) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.42 (38) 25.93 (125) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 18.23 (51) 21.0 (48) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push
Turnover Margin +1.62 (1) +.62 (T - 23) Turnover Margin Push
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 1 (T - 2) 9 (T - 24) Passes Intercepted (total) Push
Passes Intercepted (total) 8 (T - 36) 6 (T - 49) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 46.5 (T - 43) 53.5 (73) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 4.0 (2) 1.75 (T - 47) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.38 (T - 28) 3.25 (T - 12) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.0 (T - 6) 4.5 (T - 25) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.5 (T - 25) 6.0 (T - 51) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 94.7% (9) 81.5% (T - 54) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 85.7% (T - 80) 84.8% (67) Redzone Offense (% season) Push
Redzone TD % (season) 81.58% 48.15% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 50.0% 66.67% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 41.7% (T - 59) 33.0% (26) 3rd Down Defense % (season)
3rd Down Defense % (season) 28.2% (4) 45.6% (23) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push
4th Down Conv. % (season) 81.2% (7) 58.8% (103) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 42.9% (T - 43) 81.8% (T - 5) 4th Down Conv. % (season)
1st Downs (season) 190 (T - 20) 165 (T - 83) 1st Downs Allowed (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed (season) 103 (2) 183 (T - 29) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 33 (6) 29 (92) Time of Possession (mpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 63 83 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

The monkey is off of Drew Allar’s back, as he finally had his first career interception (thankfully). Other than that, a lackluster performance by the PSU defense last week didn’t move the needle too much on the rankings - and that Maryland defense is more impressive (on paper, at least) than I’d expected.

Some insight behind the numbers:

  • Penn State has tried 16 fourth down conversions, and gotten 13 of them. Maryland has tried 11, and made nine.
  • Nittany Lion opponents have tried 14 fourth down conversions, and gotten 6 of them. Terrapin opponents have tried 17, and made ten.
  • Maryland has been in the red zone 33 times, scoring 22 touchdowns and six field goals. PSU has been in the red zone 38 times, scoring 31 touchdowns and five field goals.
  • Terrapin opponents have been in the red zone 27 times, scoring 13 touchdowns and 9 field goals. Nittany Lion opponents have only been in the red zone 14 times (still #2 in the nation in defensive RZ attempts), with 7 touchdowns and five field goals given up.
  • Penn State has returned 21 punts (the second most punts returned in the nation) - UM has only returned 9. PSU opponents have returned 14 punts to Maryland opponents’ 14.
  • Maryland has returned 18 kickoffs all year, to Penn State’s 12. Terrapin opponents have returned 14 kick offs, while Nittany Lions opponents have returned 18.
