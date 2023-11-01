Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State at Maryland

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-1; 4-1 Big Ten East) vs Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 4, 2023—FOX

Maryland Stadium (Capacity: 51,802 / College Park, MD)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Maryland Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 175.2 (42) 109.2 (22) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push Passing Offense (ypg) 217.6 (82) 231.2 (71) Passing Defense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency 138.04 (55) 128.51 (58) Pass Efficiency Defense Push Total Offense (ypg) 392.8 (66) 340.5 (38) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 38.9 (T - 10) 20.38 (T - 30) Scoring Defense (ppg) Push Rushing Defense (ypg) 74.2 (3) 137.9 (87) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 160.2 (T - 4) 280.5 (30) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 103.84 (6) 141.11 (52) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 234.5 (2) 418.4 (48) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 11,5 (3) 32.6 (37) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.43 (43) 9.22 (57) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 11.86 (30) 6.0 (50) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.12 (26) 40.07 (50) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.42 (38) 25.93 (125) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 18.23 (51) 21.0 (48) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push Turnover Margin +1.62 (1) +.62 (T - 23) Turnover Margin Push Passes Had Intercepted (total) 1 (T - 2) 9 (T - 24) Passes Intercepted (total) Push Passes Intercepted (total) 8 (T - 36) 6 (T - 49) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 46.5 (T - 43) 53.5 (73) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 4.0 (2) 1.75 (T - 47) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.38 (T - 28) 3.25 (T - 12) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.0 (T - 6) 4.5 (T - 25) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.5 (T - 25) 6.0 (T - 51) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 94.7% (9) 81.5% (T - 54) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 85.7% (T - 80) 84.8% (67) Redzone Offense (% season) Push Redzone TD % (season) 81.58% 48.15% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push Redzone TD % Defense (season) 50.0% 66.67% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 41.7% (T - 59) 33.0% (26) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 28.2% (4) 45.6% (23) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) Push 4th Down Conv. % (season) 81.2% (7) 58.8% (103) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 42.9% (T - 43) 81.8% (T - 5) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 1st Downs (season) 190 (T - 20) 165 (T - 83) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 103 (2) 183 (T - 29) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession (mpg) 33 (6) 29 (92) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 63 83 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

The monkey is off of Drew Allar’s back, as he finally had his first career interception (thankfully). Other than that, a lackluster performance by the PSU defense last week didn’t move the needle too much on the rankings - and that Maryland defense is more impressive (on paper, at least) than I’d expected.

Some insight behind the numbers: