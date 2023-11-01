Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State at Maryland

No. 7 Penn St. Nittany Lions (7-1; 4-1 Big Ten East) vs Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten East)
3:30 p.m. ET, November 4, 2023—FOX
Maryland Stadium (Capacity: 51,802 / College Park, MD)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Maryland
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|175.2 (42)
|109.2 (22)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|Push
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|217.6 (82)
|231.2 (71)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|Push
|Pass Efficiency
|138.04 (55)
|128.51 (58)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|Push
|Total Offense (ypg)
|392.8 (66)
|340.5 (38)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|38.9 (T - 10)
|20.38 (T - 30)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|Push
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|74.2 (3)
|137.9 (87)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|160.2 (T - 4)
|280.5 (30)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|103.84 (6)
|141.11 (52)
|Pass Efficiency
|
|Total Defense (ypg)
|234.5 (2)
|418.4 (48)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|11,5 (3)
|32.6 (37)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|5.43 (43)
|9.22 (57)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|Push
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|11.86 (30)
|6.0 (50)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|41.12 (26)
|40.07 (50)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|22.42 (38)
|25.93 (125)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|18.23 (51)
|21.0 (48)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|Push
|Turnover Margin
|+1.62 (1)
|+.62 (T - 23)
|Turnover Margin
|Push
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|1 (T - 2)
|9 (T - 24)
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|8 (T - 36)
|6 (T - 49)
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|Push
|Penalty Yds/Game
|46.5 (T - 43)
|53.5 (73)
|Penalty Yds/Game
|
|Sacks (spg)
|4.0 (2)
|1.75 (T - 47)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|1.38 (T - 28)
|3.25 (T - 12)
|Sacks (spg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|8.0 (T - 6)
|4.5 (T - 25)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|Push
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.5 (T - 25)
|6.0 (T - 51)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|94.7% (9)
|81.5% (T - 54)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|85.7% (T - 80)
|84.8% (67)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|Push
|Redzone TD % (season)
|81.58%
|48.15%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|Push
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|50.0%
|66.67%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|41.7% (T - 59)
|33.0% (26)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|28.2% (4)
|45.6% (23)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|81.2% (7)
|58.8% (103)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|42.9% (T - 43)
|81.8% (T - 5)
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|
|1st Downs (season)
|190 (T - 20)
|165 (T - 83)
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|103 (2)
|183 (T - 29)
|1st Downs (season)
|
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|33 (6)
|29 (92)
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|
|Strength of Schedule
|63
|83
|Strength of Schedule
|Push
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
The monkey is off of Drew Allar’s back, as he finally had his first career interception (thankfully). Other than that, a lackluster performance by the PSU defense last week didn’t move the needle too much on the rankings - and that Maryland defense is more impressive (on paper, at least) than I’d expected.
Some insight behind the numbers:
- Penn State has tried 16 fourth down conversions, and gotten 13 of them. Maryland has tried 11, and made nine.
- Nittany Lion opponents have tried 14 fourth down conversions, and gotten 6 of them. Terrapin opponents have tried 17, and made ten.
- Maryland has been in the red zone 33 times, scoring 22 touchdowns and six field goals. PSU has been in the red zone 38 times, scoring 31 touchdowns and five field goals.
- Terrapin opponents have been in the red zone 27 times, scoring 13 touchdowns and 9 field goals. Nittany Lion opponents have only been in the red zone 14 times (still #2 in the nation in defensive RZ attempts), with 7 touchdowns and five field goals given up.
- Penn State has returned 21 punts (the second most punts returned in the nation) - UM has only returned 9. PSU opponents have returned 14 punts to Maryland opponents’ 14.
- Maryland has returned 18 kickoffs all year, to Penn State’s 12. Terrapin opponents have returned 14 kick offs, while Nittany Lions opponents have returned 18.
