Penn State Football Commits In Action: Quinton Martin’s Big Night & More

The epic highs and lows of high school football.

By ryanparsons
Syndication: Beaver County Times [Sally Maxson/for BCT] / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s just about playoff SZN for high school football players across the country. Luckily for Penn State fans, that means the biggest commits are going to start putting bigger numbers and more impressive performances.

Class of 2024 running back (athlete? dawg?) Quinton Martin had a huge showing in an interstate conference title-sealing performance for Belle Vernon. The Pennsylvania prospect had a huge night, totaling 206 yards and four touchdowns on just eight offensive touches. He also added a pick-six late in the game.

His most impressive score of the night was an 84-yard scamper on a simple slant route — KJ Hamler style.

Martin finished the regular season with 1,280 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. That’s good for 9.8 yards per carry and 17.5 yards per catch.

Star quarterback prospect Ethan Grunkemeyer continued his impressive senior season at Olentangy, completing 75% of his passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Dublin Jerome.

He threw an absolute dime to hit his receiver in stride for an easy 70-yard score in the second quarter.

With his most recent performance, Grunkemeyer has now eclipsed 3,000 yards on the season and boasts a 10-1 record.

Four-star running back Tikey Hayes, a recent addition to Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, is putting together a solid junior season as well. He added two touchdowns in Aliquippa’s 27-17 win over Central Valley.

Four-star Jacksonville, Florida, cornerback Jon Mitchell also added a pick-six in Mandarin’s 43-0 win over Sandalwood. He had a second interception in the same game and is now up to three picks, 30 tackles, and 10 PBUs on the season, per MaxPreps.

This is an old clip, but Mitchell (5) also laid the hit stick in a game back in September. Not too shabby for a prospect listed at 177 pounds.

