The B1G Preview: Penn State’s Last Stand

Apologies friends, due to unforeseen circumstances I skipped last week. Rest assured, our picks were saved and the standings are in line!

Let’s make this one short and sweet. The biggest game of the week is also the biggest game of the season for Penn State. Beat Michigan, and there’s hope of an at-large College Football playoff appearance. Michigan beats Ohio State later in the season, and there’s hope for a Big Ten title appearance and a guaranteed CFP spot. It all starts on Saturday.

Games

All games on Saturday

12:00 PM

No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten)

MICH -4.5 | O/U 44.5 | FOX

I’m going to repeat this ad nauseam until someone listens. In 2021, at the beginning of Michigan’s resurgence, they found themselves down 17-14, near the conclusion of the game, against a team composed of:

Half a Clifford

Keyvon Lee, starting running back

Turnstyle, banana peel, stop sign, street cone, scarecrow on the offensive line

A defense that was good, but not great

I’m not going to go there with the cheating scandal. That is what it’s going to be and has zero influence on what will happen this weekend. What I will note, however, is that, as good as this Michigan team is, substantially better than the 2021 outfit, even, this Penn State team is that much better than the one Michigan faced two years ago in State College.

Should you watch? Yes, of course.

Prediction: Penn State 56, Northwestern 17

Indiana (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

ILL -6.5 | O/U 43.5 | B1G Network

Indiana got up off the mat last week and beat Wisconsin to keep their bowl hopes alive. Illinois has yet to beat a Big Ten team at home this season. One of these two will give today, and I think it’s going to be the latter.

Should you watch? You’re busy.

Prediction: Illinois 24, Indiana 20

Maryland (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

MD -2.5 | O/U 44.5 | Peacock

Another “something’s gotta give” game, where Maryland is in a four-game losing streak, and Nebraska is looking to go to a bowl game for the first time since 2016. If the Terps lose today, they’re likely to head into the last game of the season looking to become bowl eligible. The Huskers still have Wisconsin and Iowa left, so theoretically they can stand to lose this one. They’d rather not, however.

Should you watch? No

Prediction: Maryland 23, Nebraska 20

3:30 PM

Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

IOWA -1.5 | O/U 28.5 | B1G Network

Rutgers showed great resolve against Ohio State last week, but when you go to Iowa City, you don’t just roll in there and come out with a win.

Should you watch? You sicko.

Prediction: Iowa 7, Rutgers 3

Minnesota (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-7, 1-5 Big Ten)

MINN -1.0 | O/U 46.5 | NBC

Don’t overthink this one. Minnesota still has something to play for, Purdue doesn’t.

Should you watch? You’re busy being a sicko.

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Purdue 20

Northwestern (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

WIS -9.5 | O/U 42.5 | FS1

This all hinges on whether Braelon Allen is back, and whether he’s close to 100 percent. If not, don’t be surprised if the result is no different than last week.

Should you watch? The sicko thing, remember?

Prediction: Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 10

7:30 PM

Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)

OSU -31.5 | O/U 47.5 | NBC

Michigan State’s lone conference win is out of the way. Now the beatings continue.

Should you watch? There will be better games.

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Michigan State 10

Picks