Penn State vs Lehigh Preview & Open Thread: Lions Look To Keep Rolling

Penn State opened its basketball season with a bang! Against overmatched Delaware State, just about everyone who saw the field got in on the action. Penn State, as is the case with these opening season games, started off slow, but took over by midway into the first half. They never looked back from there.

Now, they look to keep the momentum rolling as they welcome Lehigh to the Bryce Jordan Center. The Mountain Hawks are coming off a six-point loss to to Cornell, where they looked quite competitive to boot. This is an opportunity for the Lions to continue to figure out their rotation against an opponent that should pose a bigger threat than the Hornets.

Scouting the Opposition

Dominic Parolin and Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the scoring for Lehigh with 16 and 23 points, respectively. Jalin Sinclair contributed 13 points of his own. Although no one else scored double in double figures, four other players scored for the Hawks. If the Lions expect to win comfortably, they’ll need to make sure they contain Lehigh and all their potential threats.

What to Watch For

Can they keep it going? The three points rained aplenty on Monday. Can they continue in this game?

Puff the magic dragon! Puff has been sidelined with an injury for the exhibition and first game of the season. Will he make an appearance before Texas A&M?

Prediction

Penn State will probably need more than half of a half, but they’ll pull away nonetheless. Penn State 78, Lehigh 60

How To Watch Who: Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Record: 0-1

When: Friday, November 10, 7:30 PM Eastern

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 270 (77)

NET Ranking (PSU): N/A

TV: N/A

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Open Thread

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!