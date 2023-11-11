Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 3 Michigan

The day is finally here — Penn State has the opportunity to make its way back into the Big Ten and playoff picture with #3 Michigan in town. Here are the details for today’s battle between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines:

The Nittany Lions seek revenge from last season’s blowout in the Big House in a game that could put them back in the race for a conference crown and playoff berth.

No. 11 Penn State (8-1, 5-1) vs. Michigan (9-0, 6-0)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State +4

TV: FOX, Noon - Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Weather: A cool but generally plesant day for mid-November, with a high of 46 and little chance of rain.